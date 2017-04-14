Desde Dinamarca en solidaridad con el Partido Comunista de Venezuela

Desde el Partido Comunista, Dinamarca, queremos expresar nuestra solidaridad con el Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV) frente a la amenaza de ser ilegalizado por el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE).

La activación de una ley aprobada en 1965 por el régimen policial anticomunista de la época, que buscaba controlar la actividad política, provocadoramente llama a que el PCV entregue la lista de sus militantes para “renovar” su legalización como partido reconocido. El CNE aparentemente pretende que el partido entregue la identificación a los aparatos estatales y que esta información sea accesible por Internet.

Es una demanda completamente inaceptable, más aún en circunstancias políticas como las actuales, en que los grupos fascistas están muy activos y también reciben un fuerte apoyo del extranjero.

Reiteramos nuestro apoyo y solidaridad con la decisión de los camaradas del PCV de no entregar información a la CNE.

Llamamos al gobierno de Nicolás Maduro que exprese su apoyo al derecho del PCV a proteger la seguridad de sus miembros y que sea anulada la aplicación de esa ley de 1965 –años antes de la adopción de la actual Constitución bolivariana–.

«¡No a la ilegalización de PCV!»

Por el Partido Comunista, Dinamarca:

Joan Aagot Pedersen

Copenhague, Dinamarca

12 de abril de 2017.

* * * * * * *

Solidarity with the Communist Party of Venezuela

Communist Party, Denmark want to express our solidarity with The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) facing the threat of being outlawed by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The activation of a law approved in 1965 by the anticommunist police-regime of that time, which sought to control political activity, provocatively calls on the PCV to present membershiplists to ’renew’ its legalization as a recognized party. The CNE aparantly demand, that the party submit identification and that these informations remain in the state-apparatus and is accessible on the internet.

It is a completely unacceptable demand – even more in political circumstances like today, where fascist groups are very active and receives strong support also from abroad.

We reiterate our support and solidarity with the decision of the comrades of the PCV not to deliver information to the CNE.

Vi call on the government of Nicolás Maduro to express its support for the PCV right to protect the security of its members, and that the activation of this regulation from 1965 – years before the adoption of present days Bolivarian Constitution – is cancelled.

«No to the illegalization of PCV!​»

On behalf of Communist Party, Denmark

Joan Aagot Pedersen

Copenhagen Denmark

April 12. 2017.