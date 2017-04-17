Los Partidos Comunistas y Obreros que cooperan en el marco de la «Revista Comunista Internacional» se solidarizan con el Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV)

Los Partidos Comunistas y Obreros que cooperan en y apoyan la Revista Comunista Internacional denuncian los intentos de ilegalizar el Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV). El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) de Venezuela está haciendo exigencias en relación con la renovación del PCV como partido legalmente reconocido, que son inaceptables para un partido comunista y que, en esencia, amenazan con ilegalizar al PCV por cuarta vez en su historia.

Específicamente, el CNE está exigiendo que el PCV y otros partidos entreguen los nombres y datos personales completos de sus miembros al Estado burgués, sobre la base de una ley impuesta en 1965 por el régimen policial anticomunista de esa época.

El PCV a lo largo de su historia ha sido atacado a través de diversos mecanismos por el Estado burgués, el cual ha utilizado todos los medios disponibles para someterlo, pero los comunistas han resistido.

El PCV tiene una historia de más de 86 años de luchas, sacrificios y contribuciones en favor de la clase trabajadora y el pueblo de Venezuela. Ha tomado la iniciativa en momentos difíciles, como el actual en medio de la intensificación de las intervenciones y presiones del imperialismo y la agudización de la crisis capitalista en el país, y se ha erigido en un defensor consistente de los intereses y derechos de la clase trabajadora y el pueblo contra el capital, los monopolios y el imperialismo.

Los Partidos Comunistas y Obreros declaramos nuestro pleno apoyo al PCV. Llamamos a la clase trabajadora y a las capas populares, los sindicatos y las organizaciones de los movimientos populares en nuestros países, a expresar su solidaridad multifacética con el PCV, a defender el Partido de la clase trabajadora de Venezuela, y a exigir junto a nosotros que las autoridades de ese país detengan inmediatamente el proceso contra el PCV y garanticen el libre activismo político de los comunistas.

* * * * * * *

The Communist and Workers’ Parties that cooperate in the framework of the “International Communist Review” are in solidarity with the CP of Venezuela

The Communist and Workers parties that cooperate and support the International Communist Review denounce the attempt to outlaw the CP of Venezuela. The National Electoral Council of the country is making demands in relation to the renewal of the PCV’s legalization as a recognized party with conditions that are unacceptable for a communist party and in essence is threatening the PCV with being made illegal for the 4th time in its history.

Specifically, it is demanding that the PCV and other parties hand over the names and complete details of their members to the bourgeois state, on the basis of a law imposed in 1965 by the anticommunist police-state regime of the period.

The PCV over its entire history has been targeted by mechanisms of the bourgeois state, which utilized every means available in order to subjugate it, but the communists resisted.

The PCV has a history of more than 86 years of struggles, sacrifices and contribution to the working class and people of Venezuela. It has come forwards at difficult moments, like today with the intensification of the interventions and pressure of imperialism and the sharpening of the capitalist crisis in the country, as the consistent leading defender of the interests of the working class and the people’s rights against capital, the monopolies, imperialism.

The Communist and Workers Parties declare their full support with the PCV. We call on the working class and the popular strata, the trade unions and the organizations of the people’s movements in our countries to express their multifaceted solidarity with the PCV, to defend the party of the Venezuelan working class, to demand together with us that the government of the country immediately puts a stop to the process against the PCV and ensures the free political activity of the communists.