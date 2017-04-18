Solidaridad del Partido Comunista de Turquía con el Partido Comunista de Venezuela (En, Es)

Partido Comunista de Venezuela

Comité Central

Queridos camaradas,

Recientemente hemos estado enfrentando una nueva ola de agresión internacional contra la soberanía de Venezuela y con el objetivo de la disolución absoluta de la Revolución Bolivariana.

El imperialismo estadounidense bajo la administración de Trump ha acelerado sus provocaciones contra Venezuela con sanciones directas así como a través de organizaciones marionetas como la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA). Y la oposición reaccionaria en Venezuela pretende abrir el camino a la intervención imperialista incrementando la tensión en el país.

El Partido Comunista de Turquía (TKP) denuncia cualquier intento de injerencia en los asuntos internos de Venezuela y expresa su solidaridad incondicional con el pueblo trabajador de Venezuela contra las hostilidades del imperialismo y la oposición reaccionaria.

La agresión imperialista es una consecuencia inevitable de la crisis profunda que padece el capitalismo internacional. El sistema internacional capitalista, cuyos conflictos internos se hacen más fuertes cada día, no ofrece otra cosa que violencia y explotación a los pueblos trabajadores del mundo. Mientras el poder esté en manos de la codiciosa clase capitalista, ningún logro por parte del pueblo trabajador será salvaguardado.

Las fuerzas progresistas en el mundo entero tienen la tarea de fortalecer las luchas de clase que llevarán a la clase obrera al poder político.

El programa de lucha clasista del Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV) es de vital importancia no sólo para preservar los logros de la Revolución Bolivariana y el fortalecimiento de la resistencia antiimperialista del pueblo venezolano, sino también para la completa eliminación de la explotación junto con los parásitos locales y extranjeros que oprimen como una pesadilla el país entero.

Consciente de la importancia histórica del PCV para la emancipación de los trabajadores en Venezuela, el Partido Comunista de Turquía hace un llamado por la retirada inmediata de las regulaciones legales que puedan conducir a la ilegalidad de este partido hermano cuya legitimidad deviene de sus principios y su firme lucha.

Saludos de camaradería,

Partido Comunista de Turquía

Comité Central

5 de abril de 2017

* * * * * * *

Solidarity with Communist Party of Venezuela

Communist Party of Venezuela

Central Committee

Dear comrades,

Recently we have been facing a new wave of international aggression targeting the sovereignty of Venezuela and aiming at absolute dissolution of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The US imperialism under Trump administration has accelerated its provocations against Venezuela with direct sanctions as well as through puppet organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS). And the reactionary opposition in Venezuela aim to open the path for imperialist intervention by fuelling the tension in the country.

The Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) denounces any attempt of interference in internal affairs of Venezuela and announces its unconditional solidarity with the working people of Venezuela against the hostilities of imperialism and the reactionary opposition.

Imperialist aggression is an unavoidable consequence of the deep crisis that international capitalism is suffering. The international capitalist system, whose internal conflicts get even stronger each day, does not offer anything but violence and exploitation to the working peoples of the world. As long as the power is in the hands of the greedy capitalist class, no achievement on the part of the working people will be safeguarded.

The progressive forces all around the world are faced with the task of strengthening class-based struggles that will lead the working class to the political power.

The class-based struggle program of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) is of vital importance not only for conservation of the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution and strengthening of the anti-imperialist resistance of the people of Venezuela, but also for complete elimination of exploitation along with the local and foreign parasites that have weighed down like a nightmare on to the entire country.

Conscious of the historical significance of the PCV for the emancipation of the working people in Venezuela, the Communist Party of Turkey calls for immediate withdrawal of any legal regulation that might lead to illegality of this fraternal party which derives its legitimacy from its principled and firm struggle.

Comradely greetings,

Communist Party of Turkey

Central Committee

April 5th, 2017