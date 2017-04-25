Apoyo del Partido Comunista en Dinamarca al PCV (Es, En)

Mensaje enviado por el KPiD a la Embajada de Venezuela en Copenhague, Dinamarca:

En primer lugar, reciban la seguridad de que el Partido Comunista en Dinamarca (KPiD) siempre apoyará la revolución bolivariana en Venezuela. Pueden contar con nuestra solidaridad.

En segundo lugar, ha llamado nuestra atención un problema que queremos plantear al gobierno de Venezuela y al PSUV.

Se nos ha informado que el Partido Comunista de Venezuela está bajo la grave amenaza de ser declarado ilegal.

El problema se debe a ciertas nuevas reglas que el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) está tratando de imponer. Estas nuevas reglas implican que todos los miembros de un partido político deben inscribirse ante el CNE. En la situación de crisis política del país, tales listas públicas de miembros de partidos pueden ser usadas indebidamente por las fuerzas de derecha y pueden por lo tanto representar un peligro para un partido y sus miembros. En todo caso, tales listas violan los derechos de los ciudadanos a mantener privacidad en cuanto a sus opiniones políticas.

El Partido Comunista de Venezuela (PCV) ha introducido ante la Sala Constitucional del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) un recurso de anulación del artículo correspondiente de la ley de partidos políticos, pero no ha recibido respuesta por parte del TSJ.

Si el PCV no acepta las nuevas reglas, el Partido será declarado ilegal y no podrá participar en elecciones, entre otras consecuencias.

El Partido Comunista en Dinamarca protesta contra estas medidas antidemocráticas que afectarán negativamente al PCV, un Partido que desde su fundación ha luchado por una Venezuela democrática y socialista.

Con camaradería,

Bo Moeller

Partido Comunista en Dinamarca (KPiD)

* * * * * * *

The text below have been send to the Venezuelan embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

First of all, let the Communist Party in Denmark KPiD assure you that we will always support the Bolivarian revolution in Venezuela. You can count on our solidarity.

Secondly, our attention has been called to a problem that we want to raise to the government and the PSUV:

We have been informed that the Communist Party of Venezuela is under threat of being declared illegal.

The problem is certain new rules that the National Elections Council, abbreviated to CNE in Spanish, is trying to implement. These new rules imply that all members of a political party should be registered by the CNE. In a situation of political crisis in the country, such public lists of party membership can be misused by rightwing forces and may consequently constitute a danger to a party and its members. In any case, such lists violate the right of citizens to maintain privacy regarding their political views.

The Communist Party of Venezuela has filed an appeal to the Constitutional Court (TSJ) for the annulment of the relevant article in the law on political parties but has not had any answer from the TSJ.

If the Communist Party of Venezuela does not accept the new rules the party will be declared illegal and will not be allowed to participate in elections, etc.

The Communist Party in Denmark protests against these undemocratic measures which will adversely affect the Communist Party of Venezuela, a party that since its foundation has fought for a democratic and socialist Venezuela.

Comradely,

The Communist Party in Denmark, KPiD

Bo Moeller