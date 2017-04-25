Mensaje del Partido Comunista de Irlanda en Solidaridad con el PCV (Es, En)

Mensaje de solidaridad para el Partido Comunista de Venezuela

Queridos camaradas del PCV.

El Partido Comunista de Irlanda respalda por completo la negativa de su Partido a someterse a las órdenes del CNE, que nos parecen totalmente opuestas a los principios de democracia proclamados por la revolución bolivariana.

Aceptar esas reglas arbitrarias pondría en peligro el sustento y hasta la vida de los miembros de su Partido.

El Partido Comunista de Venezuela ha sido y continúa siendo el contingente más comprometido y firme en la lucha antiimperialista por la soberanía nacional y la independencia de Venezuela, y siempre ha sostenido que la única forma de asegurar la soberanía y el progreso democrático es tomando el camino hacia el socialismo.

El PCV ha jugado un rol indispensable en el movimiento bolivariano, pero siempre manteniendo su posición independiente, basada en su compromiso de principio con la clase obrera.

Por esto es blanco de ataques, no sólo por la oposición, sino también por fuerzas retrógradas dentro del “proceso”.

Con sentimientos de solidaridad anti-imperialista,

Eugene Mc Cartan

Secretario General, Partido Comunista de Irlanda

* * * * * * *

Message of solidarity to the CP of Venezuela

Dear comrades of the PCV,

The Communist Party of Ireland fully supports the refusal of your Party to conform to the orders of the CNE, which seem to us to be in complete contradiction to the principles of democracy proclaimed by the Bolivarian Revolution.

Compliance with these arbitrary rules would put the livelihood and even the lives of party members in jeopardy.

The Communist Party has been, and continues to be, the most determined and steadfast contingent in the anti-imperialist struggle for national sovereignty and independence in Venezuela, maintaining always that only by taking the road towards socialism can national sovereignty and democratic progress be secured.

It has played an indispensable role in the movement, while all the time maintaining its independent position, its principled commitment to the working class.

Hence it is the target for attack, not from the opposition only, but from backward forces within the “process”.

With anti-imperialist solidarity,

Eugene Mc Cartan

General Secretary, Communist Party of Ireland