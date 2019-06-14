Imperialismo: ¡Manos fuera de Venezuela! / Imperialism: Hands off Venezuela!

IMPERIALISMO: ¡MANOS FUERA DE VENEZUELA!

Hoy en día, si bien las contradicciones del imperialismo se están profundizando y están exponiendo a los pueblos a nuevas amenazas y nuevos peligros, la Federación Mundial de Juventudes Democráticas (FMJD) insiste en la lucha continua de los jóvenes contra el imperialismo, por la sociedad de paz, progreso social y justicia. El fin de la explotación.

Esta situación se está intensificando en todas las regiones de diferentes maneras. En América Latina, los Estados Unidos y sus aliados, junto con la Unión Europea tienen objetivos obvios. Los intereses imperialistas para dominar y saquear los recursos de América Latina y el Caribe se muestran claramente y, a su vez, se expresan con la sistemática interferencia, respaldados por una brutal ofensiva ideológica, principalmente a través de los medios de comunicación.

En este marco, la República Bolivariana de Venezuela ha estado en el epicentro del ataque. Además de controlar los recursos energéticos y la posición geoestratégica del país, que siempre ha sido el objetivo principal de los imperialistas, quieren dejar en claro que no admiten el derecho de los pueblos a elegir su propio camino de desarrollo lejos de sus intereses hegemónicos. La agresión económica intensificada y el enorme apoyo a la derecha y los grupos fascistas por parte de Estados Unidos, no apoyan al pueblo de Venezuela.

Denunciamos las amenazas e intentos de violación contra la soberanía de Venezuela, así como el rechazo a reconocer al legítimo presidente Nicolás Maduro Moros. Reafirmamos nuestro apoyo al pueblo de Venezuela en su lucha por salvaguardar la soberanía, la independencia, la estabilidad de la paz y el desarrollo del país.

Por las razones antes mencionadas, el Consejo General de la Federación Mundial de la Juventud Democrática tomó la decisión de lanzar una campaña de solidaridad, en la fecha histórica del 14 de junio, cumpleaños del Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara, bajo el título “Imperialismo: ¡Manos fuera de Venezuela!”. En estas circunstancias, es de suma importancia estar al tanto de todos los sucios ataques del imperialismo a Venezuela. Es importante que todas las personas progresistas, democráticas y amantes de la paz denuncien los inmundos ataques de los imperialistas. ¡En un mundo de injusticia, la solidaridad es el arma de los pueblos!

Buró Coordinador de la FMJD

Queridos Camaradas:

FEDERACIÓN MUNDIAL DE LA JUVENTUD DEMOCRÁTICA (FMJD)

Reciban un afectuoso y combativo saludo de la Comisión Ejecutiva Nacional de la Juventud Comunista de Venezuela (JCV) y de toda nuestra militancia, ante la realización de la campaña internacional de solidaridad “Imperialismo: ¡Manos fuera de Venezuela!”, impulsada desde la Federación Mundial de Juventudes Democráticas (FMJD) con el objetivo de denunciar la injerencia del imperialismo en los asuntos del pueblo venezolano.

Para la JCV, el desarrollo de esta campaña significa un nuevo impulso para el combate de la juventud venezolana que lucha incansablemente por la liberación nacional y profundizar la perspectiva revolucionaria del proceso bolivariano.

El escenario político venezolano es complejo: la agudización de la injerencia del imperialismo estadounidense, la aplicación de medidas coercitivas unilaterales contra Venezuela, la promoción por parte del gobierno estadounidense de la violencia fascista, las frecuentes amenazas de intervención militar y el desconocimiento de la institucionalidad democrática elegida por el pueblo venezolano; son factores que atentan contra el futuro y estabilidad del proceso bolivariano.

La JCV agradece la solidaridad que desde la FMJD desarrollan con el pueblo venezolano, además les reitera la voluntad de continuar profundizando los lazos de amistad y fraternidad revolucionaria contra el capitalismo.

La combatividad de nuestras organizaciones demuestra que conquistar la sociedad socialista no es un camino fácil, está lleno de complejidades, pero citando una frase del Che Guevara: “Si el presente es de lucha, el futuro será nuestro”, está en nuestras manos luchar por el socialismo, la auténtica esperanza para los jóvenes que luchamos por liberar a la clase trabajadora de la opresión capitalista.

¡Defendemos la soberanía y las conquistas populares!

Imperialismo: ¡Manos fuera de Venezuela!

Comisión Ejecutiva Nacional del Consejo Central

Juventud Comunista de Venezuela – JCV

Janohi Rosas

Secretaria General del Consejo Central

Igor Castillo

Secretario de Relaciones Internacionales

JCV: Contexto político de Venezuela (14-Jun-2019)

IMPERIALISM: HANDS OFF VENEZUELA!

Nowadays, while the contradictions of imperialism are still deepening and are exposing the peoples to new threats and new dangers, the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) insists on the continuous struggle of the youth against imperialism, for the society of peace, social progress and justice and the end of the exploitation.

This situation is being escalated in all the regions with different ways. In Latin America, the United States and its allies together with the European Union have obvious aims. The imperialist interests to dominate and plunder the resources of Latin America and the Caribbean are clearly shown and are, as well expressed with the systematic interference, backed by a brutal ideological offensive, mainly through the media.

Within this framework, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has been in the epicentre of this attack. In addition to controlling the country’s energy resources and geostrategic position, which have always been the main targets of the imperialists, they want to make it clear that they do not admit the right of the peoples to choose on their own path of development away from their hegemonic interests. The intensified economic aggression and the enormous support to the right wing and fascist groups by US, do not lean the people of Venezuela.

We denounce the threats and attempted violations against the sovereignty of Venezuela as well as the refuse to recognize to the legitimate president Nicolas Maduro Moros. We reaffirm our support to the people of Venezuela in their fight for safeguarding the sovereignty, independence, peace stability and development of the country.

For the above reasons, the General Council of the World Federation of Democratic Youth took a decision to launch a solidarity campaign, on the historic date of 14th of June, the birthday of Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara, under the title “Imperialism, Hands off Venezuela!”. Under these circumstances it is of high importance to be aware of all the filthy attacks of imperialism to Venezuela. It is important that every progressive, democratic, peace loving person denounces the filthy attacks of the imperialists. In a world of injustice, solidarity is the weapon of the peoples!

The HQ of WFDY

Dear Comrades:

WORLD FEDERATION OF DEMOCRATIC YOUTH (WFDY)

Receive an affectionate and combative greeting from the National Executive Committee of the Communist Youth of Venezuela (JCV) and all our militancy, before the realization of the international solidarity campaign “Imperialism: Hands off Venezuela!” To promote from the World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) with the objective of denouncing the interference of imperialism in the affairs of the Venezuelan people.

For the JCV, the development of this campaign means a new impulse for the combat of the Venezuelan youth who fight untiringly for the national liberation and deepen the revolutionary perspective of the Bolivarian process.

The Venezuelan political scenario is complex: the intensification of the interference of US imperialism, the application of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela, the promotion of fascist violence, the frequent responses of military intervention and the ignorance of the democratic institutionality chosen by the Venezuelan people. These are factors that threaten the future and the stability of the Bolivarian process.

The JCV thanks the solidarity that the WFDY pursues with the Venezuelan people, in addition to the will to continue deepening the bonds of friendship and revolutionary fraternity against capitalism.

The militancy of our organizations shows that socialist society is not an easy road, but also a phrase of Che Guevara: “If the present is the struggle, the future will be our future”; this is our struggle for socialism, authentic hope, young people, the struggle for the working class, capitalist oppression.

We defend Sovereignty and popular conquests!

Imperialism: Hands Off Venezuela!

National Executive Committee of the Central Council

Communist Youth of Venezuela

Janohi Rosas

General Secretary of the Central Council

Igor Castillo

Secretary of International Relations

JCV: Political situation in Venezuela (14-Jun-2019)