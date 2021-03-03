[Eng] Partido Comunista de Palestina: El PCV ha hecho grandes sacrificios por la causa del Socialismo.

Dear comrades in the Communist Party of Venezuela

Comrades greeting

The Palestinian Communist Party

The Palestinian Communist Party, represented by its Secretary General Dr. Mahmoud Saadeh and its members and supporters, send you the best greetings on the occasion of the ninetieth anniversary of the founding of your great party, this party that has a long history of struggle and made great sacrifices for the cause of socialism and the independence of the Venezuelan people from the American dependency. We wish your party more progress. For a socialist Venezuela.

Long live the Communist Party of Venezuela

Long live the Venezuelan working class

Long live international solidarity

Palestinian Communist Party