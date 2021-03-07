Internacional

[Eng] El Comité Central de la República Popular de Donetsk saluda el 90 Aniversario del PCV

Tribuna Popular

Dear comrades!

We sincerely congratulate you on the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Venezuela. Over the years, she has gone a hard way, she had to work both under a dictatorship and under the pressure of the American imperialists. The Communist Party of Venezuela has always remained loyal to the interests of the working class and the Marxist-Leninist worldview. Today, Washington is again seeking to change the regime in your country, and the government of Nicholas Maduro, despite its anti-imperialist stance and rather progressive program, does not perceive the Communists as potential allies. On this significant day, we would like to wish your party steadfastness and express confidence that it will continue to lead the working people of Venezuela to a better tomorrow.

Long live socialism!

With best regards,

Central Committee of the Communist Party

of the Donetsk People’s Republic

