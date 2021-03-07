[Eng] Partido Comunista de Canadá envia fraterno saludo al PCV en su 90 aniversario de lucha

February 26, 2021

Oscar Figuera, General Secretary

Communist Party of Venezuela

International Department

Central Committee

Communist Party of Venezuela

Congratulations on the 90thAnniversary of the Founding of PCV

Dear Comrades:

We extend warm fraternal greetings and congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Venezuela –Venezuela’s party of socialism, and of the working class.

The current crisis, for which the EU, US and Canadian imperialism bear the greatest responsibility, has caused severe damage to the Venezuelan economy, has caused great hardship to the working class and working people, with the intention of creating more favourable conditions for the regime change that imperialism is so anxious to secure. Imperialism’s goal is to recapture control, not only of government, but of the country’s resources and markets, and to block the road to socialism in Venezuela. And, we must note, it is an important part of imperialism’s goal of overthrowing socialism in Cuba, and reversing progress towards fundamental change in Latin America.

The PCV has played a decisive role in defending and advancing the interests of the working class over the past 90 years, and in laying out the imperatives for defeating imperialism and for a socialist transformation of society in Venezuela today.

Wein the Communist Party of Canadasalute you and we stand with you in unity and solidarity at this difficult timein the struggle for anti-imperialist unity, on the road to socialism in Venezuela.

For our part, we will continue to work with the solidarity movements and to press the EU, US and especially the Canadian government to end theirinterference, lift all sanctions, and respect the right of the people of Venezuela to determine their own future, including an anti-capitalist and socialist future.

Long live proletarian internationalism! Long live Marxism-Leninism!

Central Executive Committee

Communist Party of Canada