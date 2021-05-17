[ENG] Solidaridad con dirigentes del Partido Comunista de la Federación Rusa detenidos en Moscú

Communist Party of the Russian Federation

Dear Comrades,

On behalf of thr Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), we send our fraternal greetings and express our

firm solidarity with the comrades imprisoned in Moscow by the authoritarian and anti-democratic action of the state security organisations.

This is a typical example of the reality of the class struggle in our days, where the communists are always in the front line to defend the democratic

and constitutional rights of the working class and the people.

We applaud the firm and revolutionary position of the Russian communists, giving a clear example of class consciousness. Count on the unconditional solidarity of the CPV.

We will spread the information with the pictures and the statement and we look forward to any future actions you may suggest.

The relationship between the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and the Communist Party of Venezuela is long and eternal. It has grown

stronger during the last decades, when a reciprocity of communist fraternity and very close work has crystallized different areas of our partisan life.

Long Live Proletarian Internationalism!

Long Live the Communist Party of the Russian Federation!