Exclusión de la CUTV de la delegación venezolana a la Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo viola libertad sindical

Caracas, 17 de junio del 2021

Exclusión de la CUTV viola libertad sindical

Una vez más el Gobierno venezolano, a través del Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Proceso Social de Trabajo, incurre en violaciones a la libertad sindical, al excluir a la Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV), afiliada a la Federación Sindical Mundial (FSM), de la delegación del sector de los trabajadores y trabajadoras a la 109° Conferencia Internacional del Trabajo (CIT); encuentro anual de la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT) que se lleva a cabo del 7 al 19 de junio, en esta ocasión bajo modalidad virtual.

La exclusión de la CUTV, iniciada por el anterior ministro del trabajo Eduardo Piñate, rompe una tradición de décadas de pluralismo sindical en la integración de la delegación que representa a la clase trabajadora venezolana en esta cita mundial de carácter tripartito; lo que además contraviene los principios de libertad sindical recogidos en la Constitución de la República y en la legislación laboral venezolana, así como en el Convenio 87 de la OIT “Sobre la libertad sindical y la protección del derecho de sindicación”, ratificado por el Estado venezolano. Los recurrentes hechos de discriminación hacia la CUTV, de acuerdo a la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo (LOTTT), calificarían de prácticas antisindicales por parte de la Administración del Trabajo del Gobierno venezolano.

Con antelación, el secretario general de la CUTV dirigió comunicación al ministro del Trabajo,José Ramón Rivero, solicitando audiencia e inclusión de la central sindical clasista a las reuniones con centrales sindicales que han sido convocadas -exceptuando a la CUTV- por el Ministerio del Trabajo,incluyendo la reunión para conformar la delegación a la CIT. Sin embargo, el ministro no respondió tal comunicación.

Denunciamos públicamente la aplicación de una política de segregación del sindicalismo clasista y de legitimación gubernamental del sindicalismo reformista y desclasado -como lo hicieran los gobiernos de Betancourt y Leoni en los años 60 del siglo pasado-, en un contexto de ajuste liberal-burgués que implementa el Gobierno del Presidente Maduro apoyado en un pacto de élites oligárquicas y burocráticas.

La CUTV acudirá a la FSM para denunciar ante el sindicalismo clasista internacional las graves violaciones a la libertad sindical de la que son víctimas las y los trabajadores y, en particular, el movimiento sindical de clase en Venezuela. Está claro que, con la exclusión de la CUTV, el reformismo entreguista pretende impedir que sea escuchada la voz de la única central sindical que actúa con independencia y autonomía frente a la patronal, al Estado y a los partidos burgueses y pequeño burgueses.

No obstante, la CUTV junto al Frente Nacional de Lucha de la Clase Trabajadora (FNLCT) y demás fuerzas de base del movimiento obrero, afianza su lucha contra las políticas antiobreras y antipopulares que descargan sobre las y los trabajadores activos y jubilados todo el peso de la crisis capitalista y de las criminales e ilegales “sanciones” imperialistas impuestas a la nación venezolana.Comité Ejecutivo de la CUTV

Versión en Inglés

CUTV’s exclusion from Venezuelan delegation to International Labor Conference violates freedom of association

June 17, 2021

Caracas, June 17, 2021

Exclusion of the CUTV violates freedom of association

Once again, the Venezuelan Government, through the Ministry of Popular Power for the Social Process of Labor, incurs in violations to the freedom of association, by excluding the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV), affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), from the delegation of the workers’ sector to the 109th International Labor Conference (ILC); annual meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO) that takes place from June 7 to 19, this time under virtual modality.

The exclusion of the CUTV, initiated by the former Minister of Labor Eduardo Piñate, breaks a decades-long tradition of trade union pluralism in the integration of the delegation representing the Venezuelan working class in this tripartite world meeting; which also contravenes the principles of freedom of association set forth in the Constitution of the Republic and in Venezuelan labor legislation, as well as in ILO Convention 87 “On Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize”, ratified by the Venezuelan State. The recurrent acts of discrimination against the CUTV, according to the Organic Labor Law (LOTTT), would qualify as anti-union practices by the Venezuelan Government’s Labor Administration.

In advance, the Secretary General of the CUTV addressed a communication to the Minister of Labor, José Ramón Rivero, requesting a hearing and the inclusion of the class union central in the meetings with trade union centers that have been called -except for the CUTV- by the Ministry of Labor, including the meeting to form the delegation to the ILO. However, the Minister did not respond to such communication.

We publicly denounce the application of a policy of segregation of class unionism and governmental legitimization of reformist and declassed unionism -as the Betancourt and Leoni governments did in the 60’s of the last century-, in a context of liberal-bourgeois adjustment implemented by the Government of President Maduro supported by a pact of oligarchic and bureaucratic elites.

The CUTV will go to the WFTU to denounce before international class unionism the serious violations to freedom of association of which the workers and, in particular, the class union movement in Venezuela are victims. It is clear that, with the exclusion of the CUTV, the reformism of the sell-out regime intends to prevent the voice of the only trade union center that acts with independence and autonomy vis-à-vis the bosses, the State and the bourgeois and petty-bourgeois parties from being heard.

Nevertheless, the CUTV, together with the National Front for the Struggle of the Working Class (FNLCT) and other grassroots forces of the workers’ movement, strengthens its struggle against the anti-worker and anti-popular policies that unload on the active and retired workers the full weight of the capitalist crisis and of the criminal and illegal imperialist “sanctions” imposed on the Venezuelan nation.Executive Committee of the CUTV