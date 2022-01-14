Partido de los Comunistas de EEUU manifiesta su indignación por el asesinato de José Urbina

En una nota firmada por su Secretario General, Angelo D’ Angelo, el Partido de los Comunisas de Estados Unidos manifestó su indignación y tristeza por el atroz asesinato del comunista apureño José Urbina.

Reproducimos a continuación íntegramente el texto:

Comrades,

The Party of Communists USA (PCUSA), is outraged and saddened by the sudden heinous assasination of comrade José Urbina, a loyal defender of the working class and it’s vanguard, the Communist Party of Venezuela.

We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of comrade José Urbina.

The struggles, for which comrade Ubrina gave his life, the struggles of the Venezuelan working class, will continue long after he is gone and will result in victory.

¡Comrade José Urbina Presente!

Dr. Angelo D’ Angelo, General Secretary. Central Committee Party of Communists USA (PCUSA)