PCV calls on workers to join the mobilizations against the illegal instructions that governs the payment of salaries

Caracas, 12-09-2022.- The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) summoned this Monday the workers to join the mobilization to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) called by the Unitary Union Space for next Thursday, September 15, with the objective of demanding a favorable pronouncement to the demand for the nullity of the instructive that since March has ruled the payment of salaries and benefits in the National Public Administration.

«This has to do with the fact that this maximum court has so far made decisions that violate the rights of the working class», said Pedro Eusse during a press conference of the Political Bureau of the PCV.

The union leader recalled that so far there have been two rulings of the Political Administrative Chamber in which it refuses to admit nullity appeals filed against the instructions of the National Budget Office (Onapre), alleging its alleged non-existence.

Eusse , who is General Secretary of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV) , explained that there is currently a writ of amparo in the Constitutional Chamber waiting for a decision.

«The PCV, together with the voices of the labor and union movement, we demand that the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ declare this appeal for amparo valid», he emphasized.

«In view of irregular decisions, which indicate to us that there is a violation of the State of Law in Venezuela, in view of this situation, now more than ever it is necessary to mobilize massively and unitarily the working class and its organizations of struggle», he added.

The communist leader mentioned that different prestigious jurists, among them Doctor Isaías Rodríguez, have shown with their analysis how the TSJ «made a political decision more than a legal one» aimed at not only preventing the restoration of the infringed rights «but also at trying to intimidate the workers who go to the Judicial Power demanding the reestablishment of their rights».

Alarming «labor emergency» proposal

The PCV qualifies as alarming the proposal made by Fedecámaras regarding its eventual support to a «labor emergency» bill that establishes wage income that has no incidence on labor passives.

«We strongly reject this pretension that dismantles social benefits, income and other concepts», affirmed Eusse who urged the labor and popular movement to support the wage indexation bill promoted by the CUTV and the FNLCT to be presented through a popular initiative before the National Assembly.

The PCV also questioned the recent declarations of President Nicolás Maduro about bringing foreign scientists and professionals to teach in the country «while here there is a teaching staff of great value, of much preparation, who are suffering hunger and misery because their salaries are not enough to survive».

Freedom for Workers unjustly imprisoned

The communists join the agitation actions called by the Committee of Relatives and Friends of Imprisoned Workers to demand justice in the cases of Johana Gonzalez and Francia Mata; both victims of due process violations.

«Such procedural irregularities constitute violations of the human rights of these two Venezuelan women workers,» emphasized Eusse.

The worker Johana Gonzalez has been released from prison for more than 100 days and is still being unjustly detained. For her part, Francia Mata is being held at her home without trial while her trial has been postponed at least 50 times.

Solidarity with the Chilean people

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the PCV saluted the Chilean workers and paid homage to the revolutionary forces on a new anniversary of the fascist coup d’état against the government of Salvador Allende.

«On the occasion of this new anniversary, we must say that it is regrettable that the conquest of a new Constitution has not been achieved, but that struggle continues, without a doubt, and we know that the Chilean working people will give themselves an advanced, democratic Constitution, which dismantles the old structures of the state conceived by Pinochet,» affirmed Eusse.

16th PCV Congress and 75th anniversary of the JCV

«We are enthusiastic with the advance of the process towards the 16th National Congress of the PCV; we are advancing with the cell conferences and local conferences; we are going towards the phase of regional conferences», Eusse announced to the press.

The leader described the congressional event as «a participative and disciplined process, which shows the cohesion of the PCV. A process of internal debate to define our programmatic guidelines as well as the Political Line that will strengthen the revolutionary vanguard role of the Party».

«This will be a very important Congress, today when in Venezuela the class struggle is deepening against the imperialist forces that are trying to reinforce their domination, but also the struggle against the neo-liberal forces, against the false progressives, who are betraying the popular hope», he assured.

This Friday, September 16, the Communist Youth of Venezuela celebrates 75 years of struggle for the interests of the working youth.

«With joy and optimism we are invited to a political-cultural event to be held in the lobby of the Cantaclaro Theater,» he informed.

«The communist youth, the revolutionary youth, the fighting youth are the future of this country. Together, sooner rather than later, we will achieve a revolutionary triumph in Venezuela,» Eusse concluded.