PCV rejects exclusion of trade union centrals from dialogue sponsored by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Caracas.

Caracas, 09-26-2022.- The Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) rejected the exclusion of the United Workers Central of Venezuela (CUTV), the National Union of Workers (UNETE) and the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions (CODESA) from a new meeting of the Tripartite Dialogue between the Government of Nicolás Maduro, employers and workers, sponsored by the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Venezuela.

«It is a hypocritical dialogue that prevents the participation of trade union centers opposed to the anti-worker policies of the Government», affirmed Elena Linarez, member of the Political Bureau of the PCV during a press conference held this Monday.

The communist leader denounced that «while this dialogue that excludes the trade union centers critical of the Government’s policies is taking place», there are cases such as that of Jesús Nazaret García, worker of the garbage collection company Supra Caracas, who was fired after leading protests against the instructions of the National Budget Office (ONAPRE) that lowered bonuses and salaries in the Public Administration.

«The PCV salutes the initiatives promoted by the trade union centrals excluded from the Dialogue promoted by the ILO, among them a tuitazo to be held today with the hashtag #SinSalarioJustoNoHayDialogo», said Linarez who also informed of a protest action to be held in the coming hours in front of the headquarters that hosts the tripartite meeting in Caracas.

On the other hand, the PCV expressed its solidarity with the corn producers of Portuguesa, Guárico, Lara, Yaracuy, Barinas and Cojedes, who have denounced «the miserable prices» imposed by monopolies such as Empresas Polar on this commodity.

«The Government must guarantee controls to allow setting a fair price for the production of Venezuelan corn», he affirmed.

Legal Abortion in Venezuela Now!

«The PCV joins the day of struggle for women’s sexual and reproductive health «informed Linarez who also presides the Clara Zetkin Women’s Movement.

The Communist Party demanded the repeal of the articles of the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure that punish women who decide to voluntarily interrupt their pregnancies.

Linarez explained that as part of the Green Route campaign for the legalization of abortion in Venezuela, this Wednesday, September 28, the PCV will accompany the mobilization to the National Assembly to demand a legislation that contemplates safe and accompanied abortion.

In the international field, the Political Bureau of the PCV rejected the policy of repression in Iran against women who have protested openly to demand fundamental freedoms after the death of young Mahsa Amini at the hands of the police.