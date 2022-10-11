The struggle is not over; we must conquer a fair salary

Caracas, 15-08-2022 (Redacción TP) – «We have won a battle with the announcement of the full payment of the vacation bonus for teachers, but the struggle for the repeal of the Onapre instructions continues», declared this Monday Vladimira Moreno, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

During the press conference, Moreno warned that the announcement made by the National Government after the numerous mobilizations that took place throughout the country «cannot distract us» from the way in which the Executive is gradually and certainly violating contractual rights through the instructions of the National Budget Office (Onapre).

«Neither can we forget circular memorandum 2792», added the PCV leader to refer to one of the first tools used by President Nicolás Maduro to liquidate rights stipulated in Collective Agreements in the Public Administration.

The PCV also recognized the vanguard role played by retirees and pensioners who since March have mobilized «despite their precarious living conditions».

«The triumph is partial, but it is a triumph. It is a triumph of the mobilizations of the university students, teachers, students and representatives because each teacher is a leader in his school, in the university, in his community,» he said.

Moreno denounced that this leadership tried to be snatched away by the union leaders «who are the navel of the National Government» and who now try to arrogate this announcement as a victory.

«This leadership that we teachers have in society will not be taken away from us by the illegitimate union leaders without legitimacy and who, in the case of the FTUV, had the nerve to sign an agreement with the government, betraying the interests of the workers», she affirmed.

The leader recalled that government spokespersons and political operators in the media tried to distort the protest: «They accused us of being terrorists» and added: «they said that we wanted to overthrow the Government, but the teachers and university workers gave a great lesson of dignity».

«We make a call to the people: let us continue in unity of action; the struggle is not over; we must conquer a fair salary», urged Moreno who recalled that there are still sectors such as health whose rights have not been restored.

«The unity of action has defeated the betrayal of the FTUV and the illegitimate union leadership», he concluded.