EDITORIAL Old and new packages

The 34th anniversary of the popular uprising known as the Caracazo cannot be a mere reminder in a list of anniversaries of the month these days, but rather a key element for the analysis of the contemporary tragedy we are living through, aggravated by the exhaustion of the rentier model, the so-called imperialist «sanctions» and the neoliberal drift of Nicolás Maduro’s government.

February 27, 1989, was a turning point that revealed the definitive breakdown of the import-substitution development imposed by the Punto Fijo Pact as a policy of accumulation. The «package deal» of the International Monetary Fund was the straw that broke the camel’s back; the people took to the streets and learned what the bourgeoisie is capable of when its class interests are in danger. 27-F also showed the need for popular organization and a revolutionary political instrument as the necessary conditions for discontent to become a transforming force.

Today, more than three decades later, the Venezuelan people are facing a new pact of elites with its respective package. This is, once again, presented as a promise of salvation; but the truth is that we are witnessing the capitulation of the government of Nicolás Maduro, which is competing side-by-side with the parties of the right to demonstrate to national and foreign private capital, but fundamentally to US capital, that it is a guarantee for its interests in Venezuela.

The government of the social-democratic leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has become the gendarme demanded by capital to impose the anti-people adjustment program. The neoliberal drift of the government is accompanied by the dismantling of the rule of law and an intensification of authoritarian traits that focus on the persecution of critics («imperialism’s tariffed pens», Maduro dixit), the persecution of protests (as in the case of the workers of the basic companies), and attacks against the Communist Party of Venezuela, including threats of administrative or judicial intervention and harassment against its militants.

Meanwhile, education workers and other sectors of the National Public Administration remain on the streets because they refuse to be less than slaves and demand a «living wage now», defying the union leaderships that have given in to [Business Chamber] Fedecámaras and the government in order to re-enact the farce of tripartyism. However, mass mobilization must lead to the construction of genuine experiences of unity of action; therein lies the guarantee of victory in the struggle for the right to live with dignity.