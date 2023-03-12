Hacking the system!History of Free Software (I)

Luigino Bracci Roa

We have all heard legendary stories about young Americans named Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, geniuses with big glasses and pimply faces who locked themselves in their garages and developed computer programs that made them millionaires, while the other kids of their generation hung out with cheerleaders and partied.

But the truth is not so romantic. The history of computing is yet another story of savage capitalism and exploitation. To understand it, we need to know some boring terms. One of them is software, a word we use to refer to the programs or applications that run on our computers, phones and tablets.

For a computer, each program is a sequence of millions of electrical pulses that tell it how to react to different events (click, press a key…) and how to do its job (calculate a payroll or print a document, for example). These programs are developed by human beings known as «programmers».

Since a human being cannot get by in the native language of computers (that of electrical pulses), he or she must learn «programming languages», with which he or she can give commands to computers. Programmers write thousands of commands that are then converted into a program. These commands are known as the «source code» of each program.

The truth is that very few programmers have been as lucky as Bill Gates. Programmers are the blue-collar workers of the computer world, exploited by the big corporations. They create thousands of lines of source code that are owned by the companies, not by them.

The source code is considered a trade secret by the big corporations. So when someone buys or downloads a program, they almost never get the source code; it stays in a vault at the headquarters of these corporations.

This was not always the case. Until the 1970s, programs came with their source code and it was normal for programmers to exchange it. This allowed them to analyze it, learn from it and improve it. But in the 1980s, when computers became popular, this changed. Bill Gates, owner of the fledgling Microsoft Corporation, realized that he could get rich by selling his software to millions of computer owners. But he needed them all to be dependent on his company, and to do that, he had to deny them access to the source code.

Fortunately, there were people who rebelled against this…