Only united will we win decent wages

Pedro Eusse, General Secretary of the CUTV Trade Union Confederation

The fraudulent nature of the Tripartite Social Dialogue, which, once again, met between the top leaders and in an exclusive manner, has been revealed, favoring private employers and the national government in the application of its liberal-bourgeois policy. Alongside this policy, it is destroying wages, social benefits and other labor rights, just as the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CUTV) and the Frente Nacional de Lucha de la Clase Trabajadora (FNLCT) warned.

In the dialogue, which was sponsored by the International Labor Organization to examine the national government’s compliance with conventions 26 (minimum wage fixing), 87 (freedom of association) and 144 (tripartite consultation), the Venezuelan working class was not genuinely and legitimately represented. The government prevented the participation of the CUTV, the National Union of Workers (Unete) and the Confederation of Autonomous Trade Unions (Codesa). Furthermore, none of the participating trade union centers, the Central Bolivariana Socialista de Trabajadores (CBST), the Confederación de Trabajadores de Venezuela (CTV), the Alianza Sindical (ASI) and the Confederación General de Trabajadores (CGT) expressed the interests and needs of millions of working men and women who demand decent wages now.

Expectations were raised that in the third session of the dialogue, held in Margarita, proposals for setting a new minimum wage would be worked out, but, as expected, nothing came from it for the wage earners and pensioners of Venezuela. The truth is that there is no political will to give an answer to the workers. It is not the bureaucratic scenarios of the bosses’ leaderships and their accomplices that will enforce article 91 of the constitution, but the united struggle of the working class.

The Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Production (Fedecámaras) and several conciliatory trade union centers are promoting an «emergency» salary or income, so that a good part of people’s incomes do not have the official character of a “salary” and therefore are not used to calculate social benefits, holidays, profits and other concepts. This practice is already used illegally in many private entities which take advantage of the needs of the working people in order to convert their salaries to bonus schemes. Such a maneuver aimed at destroying wages and social benefits may be implemented through a «tripartite technical commission» with the participation and endorsement of the government.

The sacrifice due to the crisis and the imperialist blockade is only felt by the wage earners and pensioners who are getting poorer every day, with a minimum wage and a monthly pension that is already at $5 and continues to fall, while allowing unlimited profits and luxuries for the business leaders and the corrupt bureaucracy.

The broad unity of action of the working class is now an imperative necessity more than ever. The massive and militant mobilizations of the teachers and other public administration workers show us the way. We call on them to organize from the rank and file, with autonomy from the bosses’ and opportunist leaderships. A united plan of struggle is necessary to win wages and pensions indexed to the basic basket, the restitution of the rights violated by the instructions of the National Budget Office (Onapre), the discussion of collective bargaining agreements, the reinstatement of the dismissed workers, the end of the criminalization of the struggles, freedom for unjustly imprisoned workers, and respect for the Organic Law on Labor, Workers and Workers’ Rights (Lottt) and the Organic Law on Prevention, Conditions and Working Environment (Lopcymat), as well as freedom of association, among other legitimate and urgent demands.

It is necessary to overcome the tendency towards groupism, sectarianism and excessive personal protagonism, so as to give way to a united and collective effort in order to unite and mobilize all forces for the higher interests of the Venezuelan working class.