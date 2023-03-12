Strikes and workers’ protests grow in Europe

Héctor Alejo Rodríguez, PCV Secretary of International Relations

As was to be expected, the consequences of the pandemic and the war in Europe are managed by the capitalist states in detriment of the interests and living conditions of the working class of the continent. All the governments of Europe, regardless of their ideological nuances (social-democratic, «progressive», extreme right, etc…) apply the same anti-popular and anti-working class recipe book by which they pretend to counteract the negative effects of the war on the profitability of big capital and the national economies of their countries.

Meanwhile, the European working class suffers the systematic deterioration of its real income, as a result of the general rise in prices which in 2022 exceeded 10% for the entire Eurozone. The high prices of energy, food and other consumer goods were not counteracted by any wage increase; on the contrary, the capitalist governments, in addition to benefiting from the fall in workers’ real wages through the inflationary upturn, promoted aggressive policies to reduce labor costs in the interests of the business association through initiatives such as pension reforms, measures for the flexibilization of the labor regime, cheaper layoffs, among others.

The growing deterioration of the living conditions of the working class and the advance of an offensive of capital that threatens to continue to take away labor and social rights of workers, created the conditions for a massive and militant reaction of the working class throughout Europe. The year 2023 began with powerful mobilizations and strike calls to demand a wage increase in line with inflation and a halt to regressive labor reform initiatives.

Last January 31, millions of French workers paralyzed the country in protest against President Macron’s pension reform project that seeks to increase the retirement age. In the United Kingdom, more than 500,000 workers went on strike on February 1 for wage increases and against the approval of a law which restricts the right to strike in that country. In Hungary, Finland, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Spain, Portugal and Greece there were also important protests and partial strikes by workers demanding better wages and working conditions.

The plans of the capitalists to impose the weight of the consequences of their war on the workers are crashing with significant working-class resistance. However, worker-union struggle limited to concrete demands will be insufficient to stop and defeat an offensive of capital that has a worldwide character. Hence the importance of the role to be played by the communist and workers’ parties in order to articulate at the international level the struggles of the European working class against the imperialist war, against the participation of the governments of their countries in the war, and against the plans of the bourgeoisie to preserve the profitability of its capital at the cost of the destruction of the rights and conquests of the workers.