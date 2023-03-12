The continual looting of Guayana

Fernando Rodríguez del Toro

Guayana has always been Venezuela’s secret. The configuration of a country that is indisputably centralist despite having lived through a federal war is that pieces have broken off pieces like fiefdoms, some with more uncertainties than others, but always as if they were icebergs only visible by what seemed to be emerging.

Just a few years after the oil plundering began in the west of the country, the pillage of the great mineral wealth of Guayana also began. As if the conquest had continued.

1950. The Orinoco Mining Company began to devastate a region practically unknown to the rest of the country. It was only 17 years later that the first bridge linking the state of Bolivar with the rest of the country was inaugurated. Until then, the barges brought and carried slow news that the more adventurous were going to look for gold in practically virgin lands.

Of nationalizations and re-nationalizations

The Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor) and its younger sister companies arrived almost at the same time as the bridge. But looting and corruption wiped out what in the plan seemed to be a perfect equation: mines, processing plants, cheap labor and a port. None of that could stop the rentier model.

Then came the alleged nationalization, after paying hefty compensation to those who plundered us. A kind of independence tax. Yes, nationalization allowed some developments, but always taking care that the wealth reached only a few, and that the country continued as a proud «secure supplier» of raw materials.

Sidor and the basic industries were fragile lighthouses in the raging sea of corruption and transnational interests, which always pointed the blame at the workers. Then it occurred to them that the best thing to do was to privatize. To go back to being just mine operators, and let the enlightened people of capital do the work.

The adventure lasted eleven years between that tricky privatization and the re-nationalization of 2008. But from then on, the companies embarked on a rapid path to failure: the model remained the same at its core. You know, the simplest thing to do was to export raw materials and continue importing everything else. Oh, and to continue stealing and blaming the workers, as before, but now with «revolutionary and nationalist» terms used.

The arc of depredation

The collapse came with the crisis and the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. Without capital, there was no chance to compete after years of disinvestment and plunder. Then they came up with a new way to continue ripping Guayana apart: to shrink the borders of its majestic but fragile green mantle to get the gold and diamonds out, and return to the most backward and predatory model. Of course, all in the name of national salvation.

The Orinoco Mining Arc. This did seem like a perfect plan, what could go wrong? It was all about handing out concessions by the bucket-load. And since there are no official statistics on anything, there would be even fewer on the extraction of the wealth of Guayana and its effects. Who would be interested in the damage to the water, to the ecosystem? Who would be interested in the protest of the people driven to absolute precariousness?

The perfect logic of depredation, in which silence steals the future and the real possibilities of industrial, social and economic development in the south of the country by the minute.