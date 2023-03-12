The limits of agricultural technology at the service of capital

Alonso Ojeda Falcón, PhD in Ecology

When farmers initiate agricultural development, in addition to technical and environmental considerations, they decide to whom he will ultimately pay taxes for their efforts.

In the last sixty years, the efforts of many farmers have ended up enriching the richest, the owners of the large transnational corporations, because «modern» agriculture (others call it «precision») is a set of technologies dependent on soluble fertilizers, agrochemicals, agrotoxins, transgenic seeds and numerous other agro-industrial inputs.

The agroecological route provides farmers with clean, pesticide-free technologies with high agricultural yields and low production costs. These technologies are based on the conservation and quality of assets and biological processes, which, on the one hand, maximize the use of solar radiation and at the same time induce efficient decomposition processes that provide crops with increasing amounts of nutrients and growth-promoting substances, regardless of the size of the production unit.

For these reasons, the character of the agricultural technology chosen is crucial, particularly if one is committed to emancipation, to breaking the chains of dependency derived from capitalist logic, and thus to achieving better conditions of production, profitability and family or associated self-management.

This also has similar consequences in terms of public policies for the agricultural sector, especially in the so-called «peripheral» countries, since agroecological technologies constitute a saving for the nation and contribute to food sovereignty, but above all they have a decisive impact on the growth and conservation of ecosystems, water sources and in general on the quality of the water and soil commons.

Capitalist technology, which today has become a destructive force of nature, can no longer grow, or do so at a very limited rate, because their impact has reached the limits of the biosphere’s resilience. On the contrary, technologies such as agro-ecological ones, for example, have ample room for expansion and are constituted as productive forces proper to a revolutionary social subject – by their essence, they are more a part of the communist economic-social formation than of the one in which they originated, capitalism.

Such an outcome was foreseen by Marx and Engels more than 150 years ago, using dialectics and the materialist conception of history as a social-historical telescope. Today, the challenge is to join forces to save life on the planet and achieve a just emancipatory destiny, building a socialist-communist society.

This demands a holistic and integrative view of our struggles and a raising of our consciousness on these issues. For example, when a revolutionary takes on a capitalist agricultural package of transgenic seeds, an intensive fertilization plan and the application of agro-toxins, even if they are an excellent militant, they are not acting on the road to freeing themselves from the chains of dependency and, even if they make great individual and collective sacrifices for revolutionary organization, in their agricultural practice they are unfortunately working for the agro-industrial transnationals, that is to say, strengthening capitalism. This is, no more and no less, the challenge of our historical epoch.