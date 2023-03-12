Tudeh Party: Iranian government is capitalist and anti-communist

TP/PD: In the face of continuing protests and strikes in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Tudeh Party (People’s Party, communist) points to «liberal policies backed and praised by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund» as well as «the criminal sanctions of the U.S. government» among the causes of popular discontent in the country.

Speaking to Tribuna Popular, Mohammad Omidvar, official spokesman for the Tudeh Party’s Central Committee and editor of its newspaper Nameh Mardom, explained that 40% of Iran’s 88 million people are currently in poverty, a figure that rises to 70% among the youth in some regions.

«Unprecedented corruption and the growing and widespread suppression of rights and freedoms» are two key factors that have contributed to the rise of the protest movement in the Asian nation, Omidvar reflected. According to the Tudeh Party spokesman, the rate of rejection of the Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati government is around 80%. This discontent has been expressed in the strikes of teachers, sugar cane workers and retirees’ protests.

Omidvar highlighted the «heroic role» that Iranian women and youth have played in recent months, particularly after the case of Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died last September after being beaten by morality police for not wearing the veil according to established rules. The challenge in this phase of the popular struggles is to move «towards the unity of the protest movement and to position the working class in its vanguard,» he said.

Iran, a capitalist-based dictatorship.

The Tudeh Party denies that the Iranian government is an anti-imperialist force and characterizes it as «a capitalist-based dictatorship, representative of big capital and the bureaucratic bourgeoisie based on political Islam.”

Omidvar recalled that Tehran viewed the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 with sympathy and participated in a plot with the US government to support the «contras» in Nicaragua after the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution; he also recalled the trade between Washington and the Persian nation before the imposition of the so-called sanctions.

Raisol-Sadati, the current Iranian president, is «an important anti-communist ally of imperialism,» said Omidvar, whose party has been banned for 40 years and has a large part of its leaders in exile. «Any association with our party carries harsh sentences,» recounted Omidvar, who gave the interview without showing his face to protect his security and that of his family.

In 1983, when the party was banned, the government in power arrested 10,000 communist members and sympathizers, and in 1998, mass executions of political prisoners were carried out, including almost all the leaders and hundreds of cadres and militants of the Tudeh Party. However, Omidvar concluded, «our party continues to work and influence the Iranian working class and the popular movement.”