Venezuelan trade union movement in solidarity with the Peruvian people

CUTV PRESS.- The Unitary Central of Workers of Venezuela (CUTV) developed a protest picket in front of the Consulate of Peru in Caracas, as part of the campaign of international solidarity with the Peruvian people, convened by the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU).

The CUTV and various revolutionary social and political organizations consigned an open letter to the Consul General of Peru in Caracas in which they condemned the massacre against that people perpetrated by the reactionary dictatorship established in that country after the coup against President Pedro Castillo. In the communication, the solidarity of class-oriented trade unionism with the working class and the people of Peru is expressed in the face of the massive violations of their human rights and it is urged that the criminal repression cease.

The document signed by the CUTV denounced that «in addition to the dozens of murdered, there are union leaders of the General Confederation of Workers of Peru imprisoned and persecuted,» and demanded the resignation of the de facto president Dina Boluarte and the convening of a constituent assembly of a popular-democratic nature.

Among the organizations attending the event were the International Solidarity Committee (COSI), the «Clara Zetkin» Women’s Movement, the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and the Communist Youth of Venezuela (JCV), as well as members of the community of Peruvians in Venezuela.