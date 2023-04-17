92 years of revolutionary firmness – PCV Celebrates its Anniversary

TRIBUNA POPULAR – With a political-cultural act in defense of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and the struggles of the Venezuelan people, the 92nd anniversary of the party was celebrated on March 5 at the Cantaclaro Theater in Caracas.

The communist militancy was joined by the presence of politicians, intellectuals and popular activists, who filled the hall of the auditorium located in the PCV headquarters, and backed the Red Rooster organization in view of the pretensions of the Government of Nicolás Maduro to take by assault this party, dean of the Venezuelan political organizations and historic vanguard of the struggles for the rights of the working people.

Among the attendees were former ministers Jorge Giordani and Oly Millan, lawyer María Alejandra Díaz, journalists Manuel Isidro Molina and Walter Martínez, and politicians Rafael Uzcátegui and Antonio Ecarri. «We are here today for the historic dignity of the Communist Party of Venezuela. Not only for being one of the longest-lived, but also because the PCV has been an expression of the struggles and aspirations of the Venezuelan people since its birth», declared Manuel Isidro Molina.

Remotely, Venezuelan intellectual Luis Bonilla sent an important message ratifying the validity of the PCV: «The Communist Party is not only history; it is present and a project for the future». «Fulfilling 92 years at the side of the interests of the people is not a feat that anyone can show», said Bonilla after qualifying the PCV as «an ethical and dignified voice».

For her part, constitutional lawyer María Alejandra Díaz recalled that «the PCV has a heroic history hidden by the powers of capital». Speaking of the trajectory of the organization that emerged in a context of illegality, she denounced that today the PCV «is persecuted by an infamous, authoritarian government that does not accept criticism or dissidence».

The persecuted oil workers Aryenis Torrealba and Alfredo Chirinos also sent a missive: «Today we cannot be physically celebrating with you, but know that we celebrate these 92 years of the PCV, not only for the number of years, but also for continuing with firmness accompanying and giving the just struggles that the moment and history demand». «Our unrestricted and unwavering support to the PCV in the present moment when the neoliberal and corrupt advance and the sanctions have submerged our people in this deep economic and social crisis, and they even intend to snatch away the impossible: the flags of their genuine struggle», added the unjustly criminalized youths.

For the regrouping of the revolutionary popular movement

Oscar Figuera, secretary general of the PCV, described the participation of these figures as «a courageous presence», and affirmed that «being here today is to take a step forward to say that we are and we continue on the road for the definitive liberation of the Venezuelan people». «We are a party that intends to stay in the streets, to contribute to the regroupment of the popular forces against neoliberal adjustment and imperialist aggression, and to defend at the same time its existence as an instrument for the struggle for socialism,” said Figuera during the central intervention of the event.

The leader discarded that the PCV could ally itself with the sectors that have promoted the imperialist intervention in Venezuela or with the collaborationist opposition that acts in coordination with the governmental United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the National Assembly. Figuera also denounced the new pact of elites prevailing in the political leadership of the country, «precisely that elite that Chávez confronted during the coup d’état and the oil sabotage» in 2002 and 2003.

In view of the mobilizations that are multiplying in the country since January and the electoral scenario that is approaching next year, Figuera warned that «if we do not fight today, the exit of 2024 will be favorable to capital and the bourgeoisie». «Our task is to build the force capable of promoting the revolutionary transformation of Venezuelan society», he added, making reference to the efforts that the PCV has been developing for years in pursuit of the establishment of a broad grouping of forces capable of disputing political power.