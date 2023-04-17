Faithful to principles, always in struggle Sisty years of the CUTV

Pedro Eusse, CUTV general secretary

The Unified Confederation of Workers of Venezuela (CUTV) was constituted on March 31, 1963, in the midst of the imposition of anti-worker and anti-popular policies and the bloody repression of the government of Rómulo Betancourt, a lackey of imperialism. Those were times of revolutionary insurgency in Venezuela.

The founding of the CUTV was preceded by a violent process of division of the Confederation of Venezuelan Workers (CTV), the only trade union confederation in the country at that time. The Betancourt government was carrying out the instructions of imperialism: to expel and segregate from the CTV and its federations the trade union leaders of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) and the Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR), and all the workers with class-conscious positions, in order to turn it into an instrument of the bourgeoisie and the US monopolies. Until then, communists and MIR members were the majority in the leading structures of the CTV.

Between 1961 and 1963 there were armed assaults on workers’ assemblies, police raids on union headquarters, aggressions and persecutions of workers opposed to the official line, arrests of Communist and MIR union leaders, imposition of non-elected union leaderships, and other events that showed the violent and anti-democratic policy of attacks on union freedom to divide the union movement.

In the memory of the working class is the armed attack on an assembly of oil workers in Lagunillas (Zulia), where the communist union leader Ricardo Navarro was murdered and the communist labor leader Luis Pinto was wounded and condemned to a wheelchair for life.

The emergence of the CUTV

The division of the CTV was consolidated after its false 4th Congress, called at the end of 1961 by the fractions of the social-democratic Acción Democrática (AD) and social-Christian Copei parties, where they expelled all the class-conscious trade union leaders and decided the affiliation of the CTV to the pro-capitalist trade union internationals International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and Inter-American Regional Organization of Workers (now known as Trade Union Confederation of Workers of the Americas, expression of the International Trade Union Confederation). From then on, there was a pro-government CTV and a non-government CTV.

The sectors grouped in the non-officialist CTV held the legitimate 4th Congress at the end of March 1963. But the government, through its Minister of Labor Raul Leoni, recognized the pro-government CTV and endorsed all its decisions. The non-official CTV was leading strikes and workers’ mobilizations against wage cuts and other anti-worker policies, but it had no legal recognition. For this reason, it was decided to form an independent, democratic and combative trade union center with a class orientation: thus was born the CUTV, which immediately affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU).

The CUTV is the only Venezuelan trade union center that expresses the interests of the workers in struggle against the bosses and the governments at the service of the bourgeoisie and the monopolies, confronting the trade unionists and the bosses. The CUTV defends the independence and autonomy of the union movement against the bosses, the State and the bosses’ political parties, promoting the unity of the working class as a strategic value.

The CUTV has always fought relevant unitary battles and with its own forces, in defense of wages and social benefits; against the pretensions of converting wages to bonuses, and imposing labor deregulation to ensure maximum capitalist profit at the lowest cost of the labor force, as now intended by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Production (Fedecámaras) and the government of Nicolás Maduro, with the complicity of declassed trade union tendencies.

The CUTV was a pioneer in the struggle for the rights of working women, from a class and gender perspective, having among its main bulwarks the unforgettable Eumelia Hernández. It also consistently developed the struggle for health and safety at work. In 1986, through struggles combined with intense scientific, trade union and political work, the first version of the Organic Law of Prevention, Conditions and Working Environment was achieved.

The current battles of the CUTV

Currently the CUTV, together with the National Front for the Struggle of the Working Class (FNLCT), is developing a tactic of broad unity of action for the indexation of wages and pensions to the basic basket, the restitution of rights taken away by the government and the bosses, the effective reinstatement of thousands of fired workers, respect for freedom of association, the rescue of the rights to collective bargaining and strike, and full freedom for workers imprisoned for fighting or denouncing.

The CUTV strengthens class solidarity and proletarian internationalism and accumulates forces for an anti-capitalist solution to the crisis, under the leadership of the working class and all working people.

Today, 60 years after its founding, we remember outstanding leaders, referents of class unionism in Venezuela: Horacio Scott Power, Américo Chacón, Cruz Villegas, Manuel Taborda, Héctor Landáez, Hemmy Croes, Eumelia Hernández, Pedro J. Machado, Virgilio Oropeza, Francisco Camacaro, José Manuel Carrasquel, Liria Petit, Oscar Bolívar, among many others.