Female workers unjustly imprisoned for denouncing corruption

TRIBUNA POPULAR – The government policy of persecution, harassment, and criminalization of workers’ struggles has also affected Venezuelan female workers in recent years, particularly in the oil industry.

One of the emblematic cases is that of the former manager of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Aryenis Torrealba, who together with her partner, the also former manager of the company, Alfredo Chirinos, was arrested in February 2020, accused before public opinion of being a «CIA spy». The young workers had previously denounced acts of corruption in crude oil export operations.

Although the crime of espionage was dismissed, Torrealba and Chirinos were sentenced in February 2021 to five years in prison, a sentence that was replaced shortly thereafter by a measure of house arrest. The Committee of Family and Friends of the Detained Workers has requested a psychosocial evaluation, a requirement that would allow the young workers to be released from home arrest.

In addition to the unjust prosecution of workers, there have been repeated violations of due process. The case of Johana González is symbolic: the worker of PDVSA Ethanol was accused in 2021 of participating in the subtraction of a turbine, despite the fact that her position in that company did not give her the authority to make decisions regarding the destination of this type of equipment.

After a nine-month delay in the preliminary hearing, González was pressured to plead guilty to misdemeanors, with the promise that if she did so, she would soon be released. However, although she gave in to this blackmail and received her release ticket in April 2022, she still remains illegally imprisoned.

Another story that has moved the popular movement is that of also oil worker Rosa Mota, who was convicted in 2019 and released in 2022 in a critical state of health after an intense solidarity campaign over her case.

Mota was detained for some time after denouncing corruption. She was also pressured to plead guilty with the promise of getting a minimum sentence, but she did not give in and was confined for three years in subhuman conditions that bought her to the brink of death.