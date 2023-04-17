Impunity prevails one year after the murder of Juan de Dios Hernández

TRIBUNA POPULAR – Impunity continues to prevail in the case of the kidnapping and murder of communist militant Juan de Dios Hernández, which took place on March 27, 2022, in Puerto Páez, Apure state, a locality adjacent to the Colombian border. Hernandez was the second communist murdered in that area of Apure over the past year. Three months earlier, activist and popular communicator José Urbina had been shot in front of his relatives.

Urbina and Hernández were militants of the same branch of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) in the border town. The Political Bureau of the PCV has demanded on several occasions that the Attorney General of the Republic accelerate the investigation of the facts until the intellectual, material and complicit perpetrators of these horrendous crimes are identified, captured and punished. In addition, the national communist leadership has requested a meeting with the Attorney General to discuss all the cases of murder and disappearance of communist militants in the last seven years, all of which remain unpunished.

Months before his murder, Urbina had denounced in a public demonstration that the residents of Puerto Paez were victims of raids and arbitrary detentions by members of the security forces in operations supposedly aimed at combating cross-border armed groups operating in the area.