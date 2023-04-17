Leaked audio revealed upcoming maneuvers – Plan to take the PCV by assault continues

TRIBUNA POPULAR – A recently leaked audio revealed that the plan of the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to take by assault the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) continues. It is a call in which Deputy Jesús Faría Tortosa, member of the national leadership of the PSUV, assures that the so-called «assemblies» organized by the Government of Nicolás Maduro to intervene the PCV continue in some states of the country.

The first of these assemblies was held last February 11 in a luxurious hotel in Maturin (Monagas), where a handful of political mercenaries with no links whatsoever with the ranks of the PCV assured in a press conference that they were the group promoting the «rescue» of the communist organization.

This maneuver was not an isolated event. Last February 4, the first vice-president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, orchestrated a failed set-up to project before public opinion a false support of the PCV to the anti-worker and anti-popular policies of the government. For this purpose, he disguised some officials of his organization with clothing simulating the symbols of the PCV and presented them as supposed communist militants.

In the audio broadcast through social networks, Faría Tortosa admits that this anti-democratic adventure has very few participants, but that they try to circumvent this weakness by looking for descendants of former PCV leaders, as well as trying to gain the favor of former militants. The deputy, whose public appearances are focused on the defense of the wage destruction policy undertaken by the government, also revealed to his interlocutor that they are preparing other similar set-ups in states such as Trujillo.

The mercenaries are on tour

Barinas was also the scene of one of these supposed assemblies of communists organized by the government of Maduro. Last March 18, political operators of the PSUV in Monagas went to the capital of Barinas to meet in the Orlando Araujo theater. However, the set-up was again flawed, since among the alleged communists, besides the PSUV officials already identified in Maturín, there was Robinson García, active councilman of the Obispos municipality and militant of the governmental party Somos Venezuela.

«As is already characteristic, the empty and simplistic discourse of these adventurers by trade lacks ideological content and is limited to following the vague script prepared by their financiers. They call themselves the rank and file of the PCV, but they totally ignore the guiding principles that govern the internal democracy of a Marxist-Leninist organization», affirmed Leonardo Rodriguez, political secretary of the PCV in Barinas.

«It is an insult to intelligence that the Government pretends to make believe that three public employees, with a salary of six dollars a month, have the financial and logistical capacity to move from the state of Monagas to the city of Barinas, to gather workers from other states and guarantee them transportation, food and refreshments», added Rodríguez.

Worldwide rejection of the PSUV’s maneuvers

At the end of February, fifty communist and workers’ parties from all over the world repudiated «the public and malicious intention» of the leadership of the PSUV to carry out «a plan aimed at assaulting the Communist Party of Venezuela and usurping its acronym and legal-electoral personality» in a communiqué.

In this communiqué, member organizations of the International Meeting of Communist and Workers Parties (IMCWP) described as «unacceptable» the maneuver of using individuals who are not part of the PCV with the purpose of presenting them as supposed rank and file of the party to create the illusion that there is some kind of organic division within the Red Rooster’s organization.

«The policy of the PCV is decided by its militants and organizations according to its internal statutes, and not by the interests of the governments in office. We demand that the independence of the PCV and its democratic right to autonomously decide its policy be respected», concludes the document.