Pedro Gutiérrez – architect of the clandestine communist press

Carlos Ojeda Falcón

The application of the principle of compartmentalization and revolutionary secrecy, together with the commitment and discipline of a small work team under the political leadership of comrade Pedro Gutiérrez, were the key to guarantee the success of the work of circumventing the unsuccessful efforts to discover the workshops, work methods, system of mailing and team in charge of preparing and printing the editions of the clandestine Tribuna Popular. Commitment, discipline, temper and serenity were decisive to successfully overcome the complex task of publishing this newspaper during the hard periods of illegality suffered by the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

The PCV then had an important presence of militants among the graphic workers, and had specialized workers who worked in El Nacional, La Religión or Últimas Noticias. This made it possible to organize a compartmentalized work system to produce the texts while they went about their normal workday; then they had to take them out of the workshop and deliver them to the link man designated by Gutiérrez. In this way, the texts were collected in different workshops and then the pages of each edition were assembled and finally they were taken to the place where they were printed.

Several commercial printers were used for the last and most risky phase of the process. The noise, the volume of the edition and the extraction of the printed material always represented an immense danger, since the National Security frequently raided the places where commercial printers operated, looking for any trace that could lead to discover the illegal activity of our comrades. The incidents suffered were not few, which raised the need to create safer conditions for the printing of Tribuna Popular; this was achieved by installing a printing press in the proximities of Carrizal in the highlands of Mirandina.

It is easy to say, but 43 editions of the communist newspaper were published during the dictatorship of Perez Jiménez, whose tenacious work covered the period of seven years and seven months that the illegality lasted, between November 1957 and January 23, 1958. Each edition denounced the crimes, persecutions, tortures and murder of militants of opposition parties, among them the PCV, by the dictatorial regime at the service of imperialism, whose stormy period was characterized by the surrender of oil concessions to US and British companies.

On May 4, 1962, Rómulo Betancourt banned the activities and publications of the PCV by decree. Immediately, the clandestine Tribuna Popular reappeared, again with Pedro Gutiérrez and his team integrated by José Antonio Herrera «Herrerita», Remigio Loreto «el cabezón Valencia», Bernardo García and Pedro Machado, among others, who during the almost seven years of the new illegality, which lasted until March 1969, published 226 clandestine editions of this newspaper.

Comrade Gutiérrez was a correspondent of Tribuna Popular for more than 40 years, he was a member of the Central Committee of the PCV since its First Congress in 1946 until his health conditions allowed it. He was a member of the Political Bureau and National Secretary of Ideology in the eighties. He successfully carried out every task assigned to him by the PCV, with discipline and rigorous compliance with the rules of work in legality and clandestinity, with humility, courage and collective work; an example to follow of the theoretical and practical assimilation of Marxism-Leninism.

Gutiérrez, whose real name was Guillermo Guardín, was born on June 25, 1916, joined the PCV in 1938, and was a member of its ranks until his death five years ago, on March 26, 2018.