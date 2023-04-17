Reflections On A Repressive Security Policy

Political Commission of the Communist Party of El Salvador

The groups known as maras or gangs are based on the class and exclusion gaps resulting from the capitalist system. Likewise, they can be characterized from the confluence of different social, economic and cultural factors, formed in the nineties of the last century and strengthened in the first two decades of this century.

These groups are mostly conformed by young people from neighborhoods and communities in situations of poverty and extreme poverty, who commit different crimes against people and families, attacking their patrimony, security and lives.

The traditional parties of the bourgeoisie and social democracy, which governed the country for three decades, made negotiations with these groups; national and international media have revealed that the current government has also been involved in negotiations with leaders of these criminal groups. However, in March 2022, these agreements broke down, which led to a wave of murders in different parts of the country.

In this context, President Bukele decided to adopt repressive measures against the gangs, which has led to the establishment of a regime of exception for almost a year and the suspension of fundamental rights to the entire Salvadoran population. The government’s political narrative has adopted the discourse «war against gangs», which has generated acceptance by the population, in view of the gangs’ having subjugated entire communities.

One of the achievements of these measures is the alleged reduction of homicides, the recovery of territories and the recovery of the perception of security; however, the National Civil Police and the Army have been given excessive power, which has led to abuses of authority resulting in arbitrary arrests of young and innocent people.

The judicial system has released some 4,000 people whose membership in the maras could not be accredited, but only after having suffered serious disturbances in their lives and having been subjected to subhuman conditions in the penitentiary system, without the State recognizing its error.

On the other hand, some 100 people have died within the prison system without being proven guilty of a crime. In some cases, the families of the deceased were only informed by a private funeral services company, without any explanation from the State. It would seem that the terror generated by the gangs in the territories is now caused by the army and the police.

The emergency regime has deprived people who fight for collective interests of liberty, such as union leaders; in the first months of the year more than a dozen trade unionists were captured for demanding salaries owed from previous months, payment of social benefits and respect for labor rights.

In short, the measures adopted in El Salvador have reduced homicides, but they have also generated serious violations of rights without the State assuming any responsibility. Community and social leaders, journalists and trade unionists have been intimidated and many of them have been arrested. In the end, the dead, unjustly detained and intimidated continue to be paid by the working class.