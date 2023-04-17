Three of the «La Vega Five» will be tried in freedom

TRIBUNA POPULAR – Three of the five young men unjustly imprisoned more than 20 months ago during police operations to dismantle criminal gangs in the Caracas parish of La Vega will be tried in liberty, as informed on March 6 by the Committee for the Rights of the People.

They are Osmar José Benítez, Hécgerson Chaparro Castillo and Kevin Reinosa Parra, who were arbitrarily detained and accused of terrorism, association to commit crimes and arms and ammunition trafficking during the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro operation, carried out in July 2021.

«All these boys were victims of practices of simulation of punishable act by the police. They planted weapons and explosives on them in order to accuse them,» human rights activist Martha Lía Grajales told Tribuna Popular. In a communiqué, the Committee for the Rights of the People described this free trial as a step in the right direction, to begin «to correct the arbitrary acts committed against our boys by the police.”

A couple of weeks before, the 9th trial judge of the metropolitan area of Caracas, Eiling Valdez, had sentenced Darwin Rivas Polanco, who was also arrested in the same opportunity and circumstances, to five years in prison without evidence, for the crimes of illegal carrying of weapons. However, Rivas was granted a conditional release under a 30-day bail regime.

The fifth of the five young men was Jose Felix Maiz, who died last January 31 after more than a year and a half of detention in the Police Detention Center of San Agustin del Sur, in Caracas. According to the medical report, Maiz was diagnosed with tuberculosis, among other things. The young man died days before the hearing that could have given him his freedom.