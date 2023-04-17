Zionist escalation against the Palestinian people

Palestinian Communist Party

Since the creation of the State of Israel, Zionism has practiced all kinds of violence and a policy of ethnic cleansing to empty Palestine. The history of the Zionist movement is the history of the bloodletting of the Palestinians. Palestinians still dream of returning to their land and establishing a single democratic Palestinian state, a state for all their children. But this dream has not been achieved. On the contrary, Palestine is suffering more and more regression and fragmentation.

This is evidenced by the growing number of victims of Zionist violence during the period of the search for a peaceful solution to the conflict through the Palestinian National Authority created after the Oslo Accords of 1993. Likewise, the number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank, which did not exceed 75,000 during that peace process, has now risen to nearly one million.

Zionist crimes against our people continue even as we write these lines. These are crimes that receive protection from imperialism in the international courts and, unfortunately, from the leadership of the Palestinian people, the so-called Palestinian National Authority, which has become a partner of the occupation and its obedient servant to protect Zionism. This authority is working to divide the unity of the Palestinian ranks and the strength of the resistance.

This has encouraged many Arab reactionary states to make public their cooperation with Israel, within the policy of what is called normalization, which made the occupying power more brutal to any popular resistance.

Recent events

Since the beginning of this year, Zionism has assassinated more than 90 Palestinians under the world’s gaze. The current occupation government is one of the most extremist, racist and hateful. The Israeli minister of national security increased his racist measures against our brave prisoners in the occupation prisons, such as solitary confinement, the policy of sanitary neglect and the ban on showering. It also redoubled the policy of demolishing Palestinian settlements.

But the ongoing strikes and protest actions of the Palestinian resistance continue to be a headache for the occupation forces. What is happening now could push this fascist government into military adventures to get out of the deep structural crisis it is facing.

This is the political climate in which Zionism has unleashed attacks against neighboring countries. It continues to attack Syria and Lebanon on a daily basis, despite the earthquake catastrophe. The siege on Syria is due to its stand in support of Palestinian rights and its rejection of Zionist arrogance. Syria, its people and its army, are paying dearly for its principled and patriotic stand on the Palestinian issue and its refusal to submit to the West.

Therefore, it is not possible to separate what is happening with sister Syria or with Lebanon from what is happening inside the occupied Palestinian territories. The enemy is one and the objective is one for all the Arab peoples: a way out of absolute dependence on the West and world imperialism.