Editorial: A deafening silence in the fight against corruption

There are looks that say it all, but there are also quite enlightening silences. One of those closed mouths is that of the head of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, who barely opened his mouth to express his «unrestricted support» to the anti-corruption fight (of the Executive!). And we wonder what Elvis Amoroso was doing while the leadership in which he claims to place his hopes was looting Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) or the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG). Silence again.

The last thing Amoroso said about Pdvsa – before the phrase «fall who falls» became the new government mantra – was that he had received the report and accounts of the state-owned oil company corresponding to 2022 and that he would carry out a «thorough review» of the document to verify possible «findings» and issue eventual «recommendations».

A couple of days later, the country learned (and not from Amoroso’s mouth) not of findings, but of losses in PDVSA: specifically of three billion dollars, a pittance! But almost a month later, the Venezuelan people are still waiting for the recommendations promised by the Comptroller General.

Amoroso is also silent (and with him the entire national government) about the spectacular six million euro villa confiscated from the former president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Maikel Moreno, within the framework of an investigation for alleged money laundering in Italy.

The comptroller is so quiet that his silence is already deafening. Meanwhile, the loquacious attorney general gives long press conferences, but still does not explain why he shelved the timely denunciations made by former oil managers Aryenis Torrealba and Alfredo Chirinos, or why most of the workers unjustly imprisoned in the country have been judged by only one judge: José Mascimino Márquez, one of the members of the list of those detained for «alleged acts of corruption».

And in this musical drama in which most of them dance to the tune they are played, other protagonists can tell the public «I’m retiring» (as former minister Tarek El Aissami did) when their voice goes out of tune, and even receive some last praises from the head of state for his willingness to cooperate with the investigations.

This being the case, it is understandable why the National Assembly led by the authoritarian Jorge Rodriguez prohibits the right to speak to the deputy of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), the only political organization that has demanded to question the president of the Republic, the officials whose mission was to save PDVSA and, of course, the representatives of the institutions that were supposed to watch over the patrimony of the Venezuelan people. Of course, the leadership of the government and its party do not like the dissonant note. But the PCV does not know much about musical arrangements and even less about pacts of silence. The Red Rooster sings clearly.