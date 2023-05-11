For the freedom of internationalist combatants Ilich Ramírez and George Abdallah Press

Paul Dobson

On April 17, within the framework of the International Day of Solidarity with Political Prisoners, the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), together with various revolutionary organizations and anti-imperialists of the country developed a national day of solidarity to demand the freedom of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli prisons, and the release of Carlos Ilich Ramírez Sánchez and George Ibrahim Abdallah, internationalist fighters for the Palestinian cause currently jailed in France.

During the day, a protest action took place in front of the French embassy in the city of Caracas.

Ramírez and Abdallah are 29 and 39 years old in French prisons, respectively. Ramírez, Venezuelan by birth, was a member of the Communist Youth of Venezuela (JCV) before joining the Popular Front for the Liberation of the Palestinian people. He was kidnapped in 1994 in Sudan and convicted in 1997 in Paris, France. He is held in that country, despite claiming his legitimate right to be repatriated to his country of origin. For his part, Abdallah is a citizen of Lebanon, a member of the Lebanese Communist Party and also an activist for the Palestinian cause. He was arrested in Lyon, France, in 1984, and has remained imprisoned ever since, making him the longest-lived political prisoner in Europe. The French authorities, due to pressure from Zionism, have refused to release despite the decision of the courts to authorize their freedom in 2003.