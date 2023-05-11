From Progressive to Regressive Caesarism

Ruy Blas

An article of Tribuna Popular issue Nº 3.036, entitled ‘10 years without Hugo Chávez. The urgency of a critical analysis,’ invites a debate to ponder the Venezuelan political process and thus «establish an accurate programmatic course with class independence». The present text intends to contribute to this.

After the Caracazo, in February 1989, the oligarchic-bourgeois political system based on the two-party system, entered into a deep crisis whose causes have been analyzed at length by different authors, but which can be summarized as a catastrophic contradiction between the so-called representatives of the people and the people themselves.

The crisis derived from this situation created the favorable conditions for the appearance of what Gramsci described as Caesarism, that is, an «arbitrary solution» to a situation characterized «by a balance of forces of catastrophic perspective», as a consequence of which a third force enters the scene to dominate those that were in struggle and have reciprocally weakened each other. In our country, that force that broke the bipartisan dispute was Hugo Chávez, representative of that type of Caesarism that Gramsci qualified as «progressive», since his intervention «helps the progressive forces to triumph» with the proviso made by the Italian Communist: «even if it is with certain compromises and temperaments limiting victory.”

With the passing of the years, and especially after the death of Hugo Chávez, this exit «entrusted to a great personality» has revealed its own limits and those of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), that gigantic electoral machinery that ended up phagocytizing the members of the Great Patriotic Pole, except for the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV).

It was useless to try to disguise Nicolás Maduro as Chávez. The PSUV without its Caesar desperately seeks to survive with the uncertain support of the Armed Forces and through alliances with a heteroclite opposition mostly controlled by imperialism. In spite of the efforts to reactivate the mass organizations created under Chávez’s leadership through occasional slogans, the rupture between the working class and the government leadership is consummated. The generalized decomposition becomes systemic and we no longer speak of the corruption of the government but of the government of the corrupt.

This new pact of elites between the government and the right-wing opposition revives that scenario of «balance of forces with a catastrophic perspective» drawn by Gramsci, and it is impossible for a progressive turn to emerge from it. On the contrary, the path taken by the PSUV and the government leadership is that of a regressive Caesarism.