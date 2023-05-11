General Elections in Paraguay

Najeeb Amado: For a country for the working class

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- This April 30 general elections were held in Paraguay. For this reason, Tribuna Popular interviewed Najeeb Amado, general secretary of the Paraguayan Communist Party (PCP) and a candidate for the Senate.

In what context does this electoral process take place? The structural character of the capitalist crisis and the bourgeois hegemony, or more specifically lumpen-bourgeois hegemony, frames the class struggle scenario in Paraguay. Progressivism has not managed to transcend conjuncturalism, promoting a line devoid of the depth and firmness claimed by inequalities and their projections. To this we add the weakness of the forces that we demand of the revolutionary left, communists, to the point that the popular field did not manage to present a presidential candidacy that disputes with those who defend the continuity of the dominant productive model. All candidacies defended the interests of employers. That of Santiago Peña, from the Colorado Party, is the most solid of all in defending the interests of drug traffickers, in a network that has its contradictions visible with American interests, but is still very controlled by them. Efraín Alegre, from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, is the one who disputed the presidency of Peña. Alegre is chosen by the US: the ambassador of that country has become a kind of campaign leader of the opposition. The dispute is presented as very close. It will be necessary to see if the US pressure achieves the fall of the Colorado Party, whose president is Horacio Cartes, declared corrupt by the State Department and with his accounts blocked, which decreases the economic potential of the Colorado Party to pay for its campaign. Another important element is that the State is technically bankrupt, due to its inability to collect and due to the obligations contracted in the form of debts. The collection problems of the State are related to an organized system for tax evasion, in addition to a very regressive tax proposal, which causes the working class to support an oligarchic State that functions against the interests of the majority.

How did the Paraguayan communists participate? The PCP resolved the presentation of candidacies for the departmental boards of Alto Paraná, San Pedro and Central. And for the National Senate, I was a candidate in an alliance with other progressive forces called Front Guasu Ñemongeta (Dialogue of the Great Front). These are the first general elections with a change in the electoral system; Paraguayans will choose one option in each position. For example, I was in option number 15 of list of 40. And since there is this new preferential option system, the various proposals carry out our own campaigns. Ours is under the slogan “for a country for the working class.» Our program focuses on recovering and conquering rights for all of us who produce, insisting on the dismantling of the current State and the need for one designed in the image and likeness of the working majorities. The PCP proposes universal retirement laws, salary indexed to the basic basket, salary cap, exclusive state purchases from small producers, electrification of public transport and reduction of the cost of the ticket, reduction of the working day without reduction of salary, comprehensive reform of education with the emphasis on needs development of the country and, of course, a free and comprehensive public health system. We seek to elevate the leading role of the working majorities who face the economic and political domination of the great businessmen, bankers and landowners, led in turn by imperialist capital. In short, we maintain the importance of the socialist revolution as the only way out of a genocidal capitalism in decline. What follows the elections? We propose a large front of workers and workers. The unit gestated in workplaces, in neighborhoods and communities, in colleges and universities. Add unions, groups of people and individuals whose point of agreement is to recover the value of salary, social security, retirement, health and education as goods and rights; In short, the fight for an effective equality of conditions that cannot continue to wait.