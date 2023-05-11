How is the healthcare system in Venezuela?

Oscar Feo

Article 84 of the Constitution states that, in order to guarantee the right to healthcare, the State must build a universal, integral and free National Public Health System (SPNS). In this article we will comment on how that SPNS is and whether it responds to the needs of the population.

A healthcare system is the response built by the State to respond to the health/disease situation of the population, to their ways of getting sick and dying, socially determined by their way of life and work. The fundamental function of the SPNS should be to guarantee the population’s right to health, and to this end, its central objective should be to promote health, not only to think about disease. In other words, to keep the population as healthy as possible, not to wait for them to get sick.

Secondly, the healthcare system has the function of preventing, treating and curing disease and rehabilitating its squeal. That is, to prevent the population from getting sick and dying of avoidable diseases, acting on both individual and collective processes that protect or affect health.

From this perspective, things are going very badly in Venezuela. The SPNS provided for in the Constitution has not been built and the population’s right to health is not being guaranteed. Judge for yourself, dear reader, think if with the current living conditions and salary it is possible to stay healthy, or reflect on the last time you or a close relative suffered from any major illness. The path of the sick who require medical or hospital attention in Venezuela is a via cruxes. Of course, the elites and the great hierarchs are treated in private clinics or abroad.

Diagnosis of the problem

There are several critical knots. On the one hand, the multidimensional crisis and the enormous corruption that the country is experiencing; the deterioration of living conditions and salaries makes people less healthy and more prone to get sick. On the other hand, healthcare is in crisis. Most of the popular clinics are closed. Hospitals are collapsed and have no supplies. There are not enough hospital beds, and a good part of the intentions in the last 20 years to increase them have been wasted due to inefficiency and corruption. It is estimated that a country must have at least three beds for every 1,000 inhabitants in order to adequately attend to the illnesses of its population; in Venezuela there is less than one bed. By way of comparison, Cuba has six beds per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Barrio Adentro network has long since ceased to be what it was in the beginning; it has deteriorated a lot and care is very deficient. It is plagued by administrative, infrastructure and personnel problems. The vast majority of the popular clinics are closed, and when they open they are limited to individual consultation activities, forgetting the most important thing, which is the visit to the family and direct work with the community.

Much of the technology necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is not available. The Venezuelan State made a large investment and bought a lot of equipment, which today is abandoned and no longer works, undoubtedly due to improvisation and corruption in its purchase, and the absence of maintenance policies. Some of them have not even been installed and remain in warehouses and storerooms.

In relation to medicines, the State has invested millions of dollars in recent years to build medicine and vaccine factories, which do not work or only half work. Venezuela has the largest vaccine factory in South America, but no production takes place there, only packaging and labeling. Several medicine factories have been in the process of starting up for years, but there is always something wrong. What everybody knows is that there are no medicines in public hospitals and patients have to buy them.

On the other hand, the SPNS is extremely fragmented among multiple institutions financed by the State: on the one hand the Ministry of Health, on the other hand the Social Security (IVSS), and on the other the welfare institutes and insurance systems of PDVSA, the different ministries, the governors’ and mayors’ offices, and other state entities. Why is this problem not solved and all of them integrated into a single SPNS? Because of the fiefdoms of power and business existing in each of these institutions.

Who wins with this disorder is the private health sector, which ends up being financed by the State. The public institutions are without a budget and defunded, and meanwhile the private sector gets richer.