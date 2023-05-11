Jerónimo Carrera, a life of struggle for the proletarian cause

Ángel Ostos

Jerónimo Carrera was born on August 14, 1922, in the city of Cumaná. At the age of 24, he was admitted as a member of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), and a few months later he was a delegate for the First World Festival of Youth and Students held in Prague. During the 1950s, he actively participated in the resistance against the dictatorship and had fundamental work during the general strike of January 21, 1958, prelude to the overthrow of the dictatorship. Shortly after, he was persecuted and imprisoned by the government of Romulo Betancourt. In 1963, Carrera participated in the founding of the Unified Confederation of Workers of Venezuela (CUTV) together with Rodolfo Quintero, Manuel Taborda, Cruz Villegas and Hemmy Croes. During the armed struggle in the 1960s, he moved to Czechoslovakia by decision of the PCV to serve as Secretary of International Relations of the National Liberation Front. He was part of the Executive Directorate of the World Trade Union Federation and was a member of the Editorial Board of the magazine Revista Internacional, publication of the Communist and Workers’ Parties of the world, and director of its Venezuelan edition between 1985 and 1990.

He returned to Venezuela in 1971, and since then was re-elected several times as a member of the Central Committee of the PCV and its political bureau. From 2006 to 2013 he held the position of President of the PCV and the Bolívar-Marx Institute of Higher Studies. Faithful defender of Marxism-Leninism, he did a great job to maintain the integrity of the party during the 13th Congress of the PCV in the face of attempts to liquidate it. Carrera also developed outstanding work against the reactionary ideologues who tried to oppose the figures of Marx and Bolívar. His careful work in this sense was collected in his book Bolívar Seen by Marxists. He fought tenaciously against revisionism, and before the reformist wave of the early 21st century in Latin America, his word was enlightening: there is no socialism of this or that century; Socialism is one, scientific socialism, and its objective is to abolish private property over the means of production. He clarified that socialism is not based on charity: socialist culture is a productive culture that stimulates the creative capacities of the people and puts science and technology at the service of all.

He always spoke of the importance of intellectually elevating the masses and sowing ethical values, since an unethical person is a dangerous element for society. Jerónimo was an internationalist, a university professor with great oratory capacity and a high-level analyst. His opinions on international politics were recorded in his fixed column «World Optics», published in this newspaper, of which he was also director between 1999 and 2002. He died 10 years ago, on April 29, 2013, after a lifetime of exemplary communist militancy.