Magistrate Maikel Moreno must be investigated

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- Yul Jabour, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), described the institutional and governmental silence regarding the recent information made public by the Italian justice system about the alleged participation of the Magistrate Maikel Moreno Pérez, former president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in an international money laundering operation as «unacceptable».

On April 6, the Italian press revealed that a luxurious villa in Tuscany, registered in the name of the wife of the magistrate, who is also currently a member of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the TSJ, had been confiscated. According to the newspaper La Nazione, the purchase process of the villa, valued at six million euros, alerted the Italian authorities and led them to investigate bank accounts in Switzerland in the name of a Panamanian company linked to Moreno Pérez.

Until now, the current president of the TSJ, Gladys Gutiérrez, has remained silent on the matter, and there is no news of the opening of any investigation in this regard by the Public Ministry or the Comptroller General of the Republic.

The magistrate himself has remained silent about the accusations made by the Italian authorities, and only made a recent public appearance through a social media account, not to address the issue but to mourn the death of the former president of the Electoral Power Tibisay Lucena.