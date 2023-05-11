Occupational Health Column: Organization for the surveillance of working conditions

Douglas Gómez

The recent explosion at the Invegas company, where six workers were seriously injured (one of them died later), confirms the relevance of our urgent call to the workers’ movement, especially the workplace reps, to move immediately to exercise in a real and effective way a greater role in the surveillance and control of working conditions and environment.

To this end, it is essential to enforce article 5 of the Organic Law on Prevention, Conditions and Working Environment, which establishes that workers and their organizations have the right to be consulted and the duty to: a) participate in the formulation, implementation and evaluation of the national policy on occupational health and safety that is the responsibility of the State institutions; and b) participate in the planning, execution and evaluation of the programs for the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases that each work entity is responsible for organizing.

However, as is logical, in a bourgeois State such as the present one (at the service of the interests of national and transnational capital), the full exercise of this right is never expeditious or automatic, since there will always be resistance from public and private employers. And if we add to this the class conciliatory role played by reformist trade unionism represented among others by the Central Bolivariana Socialista de los Trabajadores (CBST), we can conclude that the life and health of the workers will be seriously compromised and in constant danger of death.

Faced with this challenge, workers can only raise their levels of organization and struggle through the activation and strengthening of the instruments of participation established by law for the surveillance and control of working conditions and the working environment, such as the prevention delegates, the councils of prevention delegates at the level of the work center, municipality or state, and the organic structuring of a national coordinating body for the different councils that exist at the sectorial and regional levels. Also key are the constitution of occupational health and safety committees and the creation of an occupational health and safety secretariat in each trade union.

In the class-conscious labor and trade union movement there are leading cadres suitable for the struggle in defense of health, who deserve to be an active part of these council structures. But it is also indispensable to adopt a plan of struggle that specifies the objectives and actions to be followed in the short and medium term. Only in this way will we be in a better position to confront the struggle against capital.

PCV’s Central Committee draws up political-electoral road map

PCV Press – The 3rd Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) established its political-electoral strategy in view of the presidential elections scheduled for 2024. The road map includes the holding of the 16th National Conference of the PCV for the election of a unitary candidacy of the revolutionary movement.

The political-electoral line of action focuses on the regrouping workers’ and peasants’ forces to build a movement capable of disputing power with the elites that today have made pacts against the interests of the people.

This decision was taken by the Central Committee in its meeting held on April 15 and 16 in Caracas after analyzing the international and national political situation, as well as the policy of broad unity of workers’ union and mass action advanced by the PCV in the context of the important mobilizations of public administration workers demanding decent wages.

The communist leadership valued the creation of broad spaces for debate that contribute to the strengthening of the electoral program to be assumed by forces that raise a candidacy against the current neo-liberal package.

The National Conference will be a decisive moment in the process, which, according to what was discussed by the Central Committee, implies «going beyond the left», that is to say, reaching that great majority of the population that rejects the false polarization between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan right wing.

In view of this pact of elites, the Central Committee has ratified the necessary construction of a genuine alternative. Thus, any political or electoral alliance with reactionary forces that served the interventionist agenda or with those that today collaborate, openly or covertly, with the policy that has submerged the people in conditions of misery while a corrupt leadership plunders the public treasury has been discarded.

In contrast, the Plenum of the Central Committee agreed to promote a national movement for the dignity of the people and against the corruption and moral degradation in which the political leadership of the country has been shipwrecked.

In the organizational field, the Central Committee approved a plan to oversee the reorganization processes of the party in eight states of the country, and the framework regulations for the holding of the branch and regional conferences in Apure, Aragua, Cojedes, Guárico, Falcón, Delta Amacuro, Táchira and Nueva Esparta states.

Vigilant in the face of usurpation attempts

During the plenary session, the defense plan of the PCV against the actions carried out by the leaderships of the Government and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv) to assault the party of the Red Rooster and thus deprive the Venezuelan people of a key instrument for the struggle for their rights and aspirations was also fine-tuned.

This plan was nourished by the proposals submitted by the grassroots organizations and the local and regional leaderships of the party in which the ideological component played a relevant role. In addition, initiatives that important sectors of the Venezuelan and Latin American intellectuals are preparing to denounce the dangers that are looming over democracy in Venezuela if this attempt to usurp the acronym of the PCV becomes a reality, were made known.