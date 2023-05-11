PCV calls for a national movement for dignity and against corruption

Tribuna Popular – In view of the serious acts of corruption revealed during the last weeks, «that evidence the deep level of decomposition of the State apparatus and its leadership», the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) has called for the construction of a movement for national dignity and against corruption.

It is about «A great movement that raises the flag of the dignity of the Venezuelan people, because dignity is not only to fight against corruption, which is a task of that movement, but also to defend the right of the people to a living wage,” explained Oscar Figuera, general secretary of the Central Committee of the PCV.

For the communist leader, to fight for dignity is also «to defend the rights of the rural producers to adequate prices for their production; it is also to defend the rights of the citizens to have public services adequate to their needs.”

Figuera recalled that the prices of public services are frequently increasing, even those provided by the State, «but for wages, for social benefits, for pensions and retirement pensions, there is no indexation [to the US dollar]», and added: «because this is a Government that applies a policy at the service of capital and therefore it is anti-working class and anti-popular.”

Stronger actions

The PCV reiterated its demand for much more forceful actions «to confront the corruption that has been installed in various instances of the Venezuelan State» and which has become evident with the recently unveiled scandal in Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG) and other state entities. In the opinion of the Venezuelan communists, the situation is so serious that «it demands the action of all public powers and of the institutions that have the constitutional mandate to act to prevent these acts of corruption.”

For the political leadership of the Red Rooster party, «the most recent facts have shown that these powers have been on the sidelines of the investigation processes or have endorsed, by action or omission, situations that favor corrupt practices in the country.”

«In particular, we refer to the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, powers of the State that have a constitutional mandate to adopt measures, actions and decisions that prevent the robbery that is being committed against the treasury of the Republic,” Figuera specified. “In the PCV we ask ourselves where is the comptroller general of the Republic, from which so far we have not heard any forceful position in relation to the denounced acts of corruption,” he added.

Likewise, the communist secretary general also criticized that the actions of the Attorney General’s Office continue subordinated to the Executive Power, and assured that «what the circumstances indicate is that there is a deep confrontation between mafias and groups that control the power in Venezuela.”

The National Assembly must act

The leader of the PCV, who is also a deputy to the National Assembly, demanded that the National Assembly should interrogate «these high officials who have not been capable of fulfilling their responsibilities and who today should resign from the positions they hold because they have not been capable of fulfilling their obligations». And then he added: «Perhaps I should correct myself and not say that they have not been capable, because it is possible that instead of incapacity there is complicity.”

The lawmaker specified that these investigations cannot be carried out «by those who are part of those corrupt and corrupting brotherhoods,” but by a commission that should be formed by the Legislative Power «with personalities that are not committed to the corrupt mafias that are robbing the wealth of the Venezuelan people.”

Figuera reiterated that for the PCV, this assault is taking place «under the protection of the so-called Anti-Blockade Law, which is an instrument that favors the conditions for impunity by establishing that the actions and decisions of the National Executive are confidential or secret.” «Therein is the secrecy that prevents the development of social comptrollership, that prevents the development of institutional comptrollership; the secrecy to steal the people, the secrecy to deliver national companies to foreign capitals or to those enriched by corruption, on the side of the Government,” he pointed out.

«We would have to say it in a very precise way: here there is an elite that enriches itself by managing in a discretionary and abusive way the wealth of the country, while a great majority of the Venezuelan people is reduced to misery,” added Figuera.

Nicolás Maduro must be investigated

The PCV pointed out that the government leadership tries to «demoralize our people and tries to show them that they have the strength and control of the institutions and of the whole country, that they can do whatever they want and that, therefore, the people will not be able to replace it.”

«We insist that the President of the Republic Nicolás Maduro must also be investigated, because he is not only the one ultimately responsible for the national treasury, for the public finances, but he is also the one who appointed the presidential commission for the restructuring of PDVSA in 2020 and, therefore, he is the one directly responsible for the team» that has now been exposed as guilty of very serious corruption, said Figuera.

He also recalled that the decree that gave life to that commission stated that it should render a monthly account of its actions to the president. But, furthermore, Figuera insisted: «it was not possible to develop a conception of the oil business such as the one that has been put into practice in the last three or four years, which facilitates corruption, without the direct knowledge of President Maduro.”

«For those reasons and for what the president himself has said about his responsibility, he must also be investigated. And if there are elements that prove that he has responsibility, by action or omission, in the looting of the country, he must be judged and punished as established by the Constitution,” concluded Figuera.