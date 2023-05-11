Stories of Venezuelan migration: A teacher in Argentina

TRIBUNA POPULAR – Since 2006, Venezuela began to experience a phenomenon that had never happened before in the country’s history: mass emigration. This phenomenon reached a critical point in 2016, when the number of emigrants was so high that for the first time, the total population suffered a net decrease. In each of the last seven years, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have left the country as a result of the severe crisis resulting from the contraction of oil revenues and the disastrous economic policies of the government of Nicolás Maduro, a crisis aggravated since 2017 by the coercive measures imposed by the US government.

As of March this year, the number of compatriots who have emigrated in the face of the sharp deterioration in the living conditions of the vast majority of working people reached 7.24 million. Of these, at least six million are in a country in the Latin American and Caribbean region. According to the Regional Platform for Inter-agency Coordination for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, three quarters of the compatriots in the region suffer from difficulties in accessing formal employment and basic services such as food or housing.

Although Colombia and Peru are the main destinations for Venezuelans, in recent years, Venezuelan migration to Argentina has increased significantly. While in 2010 the Argentinean government counted 6,379 compatriots with identity documents, last year 220,595 were counted. Argentinean authorities identify 2017 as the year in which the number of residency applications from Venezuelans began to increase.

María de los Ángeles’ Case

Amongst these new Venezuelan migrants in Argentina is María de los Ángeles, an educator from Caracas who migrated to the Southern Cone in 2018 when she was 35 years old. Like most of the Venezuelans who have arrived in Argentina in the last five years, María de los Ángeles has a high level education: in addition to her degree in preschool education, she has a master’s degree in environmental education and a diploma in photography.

When asked about the reasons that led her to relocate to Argentina, María de los Ángeles points out two: her previous knowledge of the country and the impact of the economic crisis on her life. «I had already visited Argentina on two occasions, in 2009 and 2012, so I had acquaintances,» she explained. Also in Venezuela, she had contacts with members of Argentinean popular organizations.

María de los Ángeles initially considered her departure from her homeland as something temporary: «Since my visit to Argentina, I had had the idea of at some point of having the experience of living here for a while and doing things. I had not done so because in Venezuela I had a comfortable position: I had a government job, with responsibilities in different institutions. In addition, I was finishing my Master’s degree.”

But then this perception changed: «I thought of leaving my country and my family as a momentary experience, but in 2018 I began to see it as migration, because the conditions in Venezuela were complex. Regardless of what we know, that there is a blockade, that there is political sabotage, the truth is that there is also a complex economic situation and I did not escape that. My savings were devalued.”

Recent academic research has indicated that prior knowledge of the country and the existences of social ties have been crucial in the choice of Argentina as a destination for emigration. The other factor is the policy of regularization of migrants in the country: «One of the things about Argentina is that as a migrant you can become regularized very quickly; becoming regularized means having a document that allows you to work and access basic rights such as work or health.”

María de los Ángeles took her savings in 2018 and bought a ticket; a friend gave her accommodation and helped her find her first job and get regularized. «I always thought that if I was going to migrate from Venezuela it was going to be with the minimum conditions, and so it was. Although it is true that things have happened along the way that have made me think a lot about migration, I also recognize that I have had support and that is important.”

The reception of María de los Ángeles in a familiar household is one of the most common experiences among Venezuelans arriving in Argentina. According to local statistics, the other main options are temporary rentals arranged through websites, room rentals in collective residences, and individual room rentals in family homes.

Phrases such as «the political situation» are recurrent in the chronicles on the causes of migration. However, María de los Ángeles is very clear about this aspect: «I migrated as a Chavista, I didn’t leave upset with the process, I didn’t leave unaware of everything. On the contrary, the first thing I did when I arrived in Argentina was to look for spaces of solidarity where people could talk about Venezuela from a different perspective than what was shown in the media.”

This insertion in organizational experiences and the capacity for association have been highlighted in studies as a characteristic of strength that differentiates Venezuelan migration from other groups in Argentina.

Care and trade: What migrants do

Most migrants enter the labor market in the area of commerce, and although María de los Ángeles currently fits this profile, as she works in a warehouse, her initial experience was in the area of care. In fact, according to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security of the Argentinean government, 46.6% of migrant women work in private households that hire domestic service.

«When I arrived, my friend had already found me a job looking after an elderly lady. That was my first job, and through the University of La Plata I took a course as a home carer. I took care of one lady for three years and then another. This exhausted me physically and mentally,» she recalls.

One of the most difficult hurdles for migrants to overcome is accessing an area of work that is linked to their professional training. «Although all work is dignifying, one always wants to develop within one’s professional field. Unfortunately, I have not been able to do so. I’ve had experiences, I’ve given workshops, I’ve worked with photography, but they’ve been small jobs. What have really sustained me during all this time are my work in commerce and my work as a carer for the elderly,» she said.

María de Los Ángeles is afraid of losing touch with her profession for good, so she has made an effort to keep herself updated. In fact, she is currently studying for a distance-learning diploma. However, despite her circle of acquaintances and the connections she has managed to make, she has not found a job that matches her aspirations.

Paradoxically, because of her professional training, María de los Ángeles has been told after some job interviews that she exceeds the expectations of the available job offered. This is compounded by other frustrating inconsistencies: «If you look on job sites, it seems that after the age of 35 you are too old for certain jobs, but if you are too young they ask for a certain amount of experience that is impossible to have at that age.»

In the store where she now works, she has the advantage that it is managed by friends, which has allowed her to «negotiate certain things», but «the reality is that in Argentina, working in commerce represents long hours and is not always well paid; moreover, you don’t always have all the benefits». In general, the wage gap for migrant women in Argentina is twofold: on the one hand, they earn at least 16% less than male migrants, and on the other, 12% less than non-migrant workers.

Venezuelan women and men «are considered to be good professionals; very hardworking, very responsible, and very competitive”, and something that employers praise is that “they don’t complain”. Maria de Los Angeles ironically remarks: “obviously we have to put our shoulder to the wheel, because when the bills arrive there is no waiting’.