The effects of predatory extractivism

Lusbi Portillo – Activist with the Homo et Natura Society

The Orinoco Oil Belt, which occupies 55,318 square kilometers north of the river Orinoco, and the Orinoco Mining Arc, which covers another 111,000 square kilometers to the south, have negatively impacted rivers, forests and indigenous peoples in the southeastern region of the country, disrupting the climate and rain cycle and even compromising the generation of electricity on which much of the Venezuelan nation depends.

The 2016 creation of the Empresa Mixta Ecosocialista Siembra Minera S.A. with the objective of exploiting the gold mines Las Brisas-Las Cristinas, meant the occupation of a large part of the north of Bolivar state, an area that is legally under a special action regime, and violated article 304 of the Constitution, which establishes the public domain of water.

Intensive gold mining has been consolidated throughout the region, especially in the southeastern part of Canaima National Park. The impact of this activity extends from the mouth of the Kariguay River in the Caroní River to the Campo Alegre mine. The Apoipo mine area is already impossible to recover, because no vegetation will grow there: it is a desert.

This tragedy is aggravated by the systematic violation of the rights of the indigenous communities in the area. In a joint work of the Working Group on Indigenous Affairs of the Universidad de los Andes and the Platform against the Mining Arc entitled «The Orinoco Mining Arc Plan: from project to State policy in the expansion of extractive frontiers», some of the most persistent violations registered during 2022 are mentioned: fragmentation of territories; community and organizational disintegration, due to the creation of parallel organizations induced by the national or regional governments and by parastatal instances; changes in their own ways of life thanks to the extractivist patterns that have emerged as a result of mining; increase in murders of indigenous defenders, custodians of their ancestral and traditional habitats, of nature and of the national territory.

Also in Zulia

But the mega mining policy of the State-Government and its party is not only present in the south of the country, but also in the state of Zulia with the exploitation of coal and other minerals such as phosphate, bauxite, bentonite, copper and manganese. If this exploitation continues, the basins of the Guasare, Socuy, Maché, Cachirí, Laja, Apón, Negro, Yaza, Santa Rosa, Aricuaizá, Santa Ana and Río de Oro rivers would be affected, as well as the Manuelote, Tulé and Tres Ríos reservoirs, putting at risk the water supply of Maracaibo city and other important cities of the Zulia state region.

The union of indigenous peoples and communities and environmentalists, as well as other economic and political sectors of Zulia, has so far prevented the promotion of this predatory and ethnocidal government project. However, we remain alert. In contrast to these oil and mega-mining plans, we should collaborate in stopping the deforestation and disappearance of jungles and forests, the desertification of soils, the depletion and contamination of drinking water, and in mitigating the effects of climate change with the promotion of alternative energies, expanding and developing the wind farms of Guajira and Paraguaná. All the initiatives in this order of ideas should be directed as energetically sustainable projects.