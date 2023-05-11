The Venezuelan Oil Industry in the Last Decade

Carlos Mendoza Pottellá

It is not possible to undertake the analysis proposed in the title of this article, requested by Tribuna Popular, without considering the underlying structural tendencies in the centennial evolution of oil exploitation in our country.

In fact, in the last decade, the main one of these tendencies has crystallized in an acute manner: the constant decline of the surplus generation capacity of this industry, manifested in the exhaustion, accelerated by the abandonment, of the conventional fields that had sustained the national oil production for nine decades.

A fundamental factor in the worsening of this critical process was the decision of the Venezuelan oil management, induced by US energy geopolitical factors, to undertake, as emergency substitutes, megalithic projects based on fanciful evaluations of the possibilities of profitable development of the gigantic accumulations of extra-heavy crude found in the Orinoco Oil Belt, on the northern bank of the river.

The aforementioned trend becomes evident when observing that 1971, with an average of 3.71 million barrels per day (mmbd), was the peak -to which the industry never returned- of a production that had been constantly increasing since 1917, and which turned the Venezuelan territory into the origin of the largest oil exports in the world between 1926 and the mid-sixties.

The accelerating factor of the crisis is expressed in the repeated and unsuccessful projects to develop production capacities of four to seven mmbd of extra heavy crude oil from the belt, formulated since 1983 and up to two years ago. These projects, in addition to unsuccessfully sinking the resources generated in the conventional fields, have led to the abandonment of maintenance and secondary recovery works in these fields, which has accelerated their decline.

Add to this the purchase or lease abroad of 17 refineries -most of them junkyards- to «secure» the market for the supposedly growing future production, and the goal, reiterated in 2010, without any reprimand for the previous failures: to increase the number of refineries to 37 by 2030.

This completes the picture of Venezuela’s irresponsible and ruinous oil planning, based on the fraudulent conversion of undeveloped hydrocarbon resources into «proven reserves», claimed to be the largest in the world.

By 2012, there had already been a drop of 0.674 mmbd with respect to 2008 production. And from then until 2017, this drop was accentuated by another 0.588 mmbd. It is worth saying that between 2008 and 2017, Venezuelan oil production had fallen by 1.25 mmbd.

It is important to point this out, because it is only from 2017 onwards when the US sanctions against Venezuela are accentuated, to which we can impute, since then, the greatest incidence in the additional drop of 1.42 mmbd, until bringing that value in 2020 to a minimum average of 0.562 mmbd, equivalent to the levels of 76 years ago.

The search for a way out of the siege has led to the exploration of alternative routes to the traditional commercial channels controlled by the United States. In fact, since the beginning of this century, oil shipments to India and China have increased. But this was not enough. It was necessary to appeal to the recently convened National Constituent Assembly so that, in October 2020, the so-called Constitutional Anti-Blockade Law was passed, which authorized the National Executive to «dis-apply» legal and constitutional norms, under the protection of the supreme national interest and protected by a State secret whose violation would be punishable as treason against the homeland.

Today we are witnessing the first public result of these secret maneuvers, which covered unsanctuous manipulations that have allowed the evasion of the national patrimony, preliminarily estimated in the order of tens of billions of dollars and for which very high officials of the public authorities and their private operators and front men are charged.

What follows is already a criminal matter and not within my competence.