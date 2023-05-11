Turkiye faces possible change of government

Paul Dobson

Different recent polls indicate that for the first time Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the presidential candidate of the social democratic Nation Alliance, surpasses the current president and candidate for re-election Tayyip Erdogan, of the Justice Party and Development (AKP), as the final phase of the campaign approaches with a view to the general elections that will take place in Turkiye on May 14.

The Communist Party of Turkiye (TKP) has announced that it will call to vote for Kilicdaroglu in the presidential election, although it will launch its own candidates to the national parliament together with the coalition of socialist forces. Despite the efforts made by the TKP to unite anti-imperialist and revolutionary forces around a presidential candidate who expressed the interests of the working class against national and foreign capital, the pro-US positions and religious sects, such an objective could not be achieved.

Although it will support Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy, the TKP has made it clear that it has little hope that a triumph of the latter will translate into profound changes in Turkish society. The TKP qualifies the Kilicdaroglu Nation Alliance as a bourgeois opposition that «is consistent with the AKP mentality both in its worldview and its composition.» Turkish communists emphasize that the Nation Alliance “is a formation supported by the same national and foreign capital that brought the AKP to power years ago, which does not defend secularism or republican values even superficially, and that sees the world from a pro-NATO perspective”.

For this reason, its support for this presidential candidacy responds to the need to put an end to «the government of destruction and darkness of more than 20 years of Erdogan, in order to be able to open paths for transformations in the country. For communism, which is the only way out for Turkiye, it can be strengthened and for a republican and patriotic revival to emerge in the country, the Erdogan era must end as soon as possible,» the TKP said in a recent statement.