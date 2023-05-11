Women’s rights, advances and challenges (I)

Claudia Herrera Sirgo – Clara Zetkin Women’s Movement

Referring to women’s rights and their positioning in the public agenda requires a long exercise of characterization and assessment of the deep historical struggles of women’s movements, researchers, academics and community leaders.

Let us remember, for example, that the reform of the Civil Code in the eighties accredits some normative grounds to achieve equality; unfortunately, its path of progress was limited to the enjoyment of rights mostly for families of bourgeois conception. Some laws, norms and policies were created in compliance with international agreements and conventions; however, many of these laws, such as the first Law on Equal Opportunities for Women (1993) were shelved, and the institutional mechanisms for the advancement of women in our country were also sustained in a somewhat hidden plane or without the necessary protagonism.

In this sense, we must refer to the unprecedented fact in our country that the construction of the current Constitution was nourished by a document entitled A Vision of the Country with Women’s Eyes, submitted by organized women to the National Constituent Assembly. The new Magna Carta contributed to a fresh configuration of the public agenda with a gender perspective.

The reform of the Law on Equal Opportunities for Women (1999) raised this issue to the highest level, with the creation of the National Women’s Institute (Inamujer) and its attachment to the Presidency of the Republic, from where plans, programs and projects aimed at promoting de facto and de jure the full exercise of women’s citizenship in our country were set up. The National Ombudsman’s Office for Women’s Rights, directed by our unforgettable María del Mar Álvarez, and the services for women victims of gender-based violence were also established. The Women’s Bank was also created, directed by our beloved teacher Nora Castañeda, and the organization of grassroots women was promoted in the search to achieve a leading role in the formulation, implementation and monitoring of public policies as a co-responsible exercise.

This revolutionized the organizational capacities and empowerment of women throughout the national territory, reconfiguring a map of interaction of women’s networks never seen before. All this subsequently gave way to the creation of the Ministry of Popular Power for Women and Gender Equality in April 2009.

We witnessed a leader such as Hugo Chávez daring to publicly call himself a «feminist», in a natural way, without fuss or patriarchal subterfuge. We highlight this fact since it is now difficult to listen to other female and male leaders of different political parties talk about this issue without resorting to mockery or jokes that hide an infinite misogynist aftertaste.

In these last ten years we have continued to plow and fertilize the soil of possible changes; however, women have been, as in any war, the center of greatest attack but also of greatest resistance in the different stages of the precariousness of the material conditions that we have suffered in this decade. In future installments we will delve into qualitative and quantitative assessments of these statements.

For the time being, we can say that the public agenda includes the Plan of the Homeland and the Agenda of Sectorial Plans of the Homeland, documents in which public policies are formulated that give continuity to those already implemented and with the addition of requests elaborated by the women’s movements that participated in the public consultation for the elaboration of the sectorial plan of the area.

We resent the fact that since 2013 we do not have an equality plan for women, nor a plan for awareness, attention and eradication of violence against women as mechanisms for the specific operationalization of protection laws, as at some point existed, even with the validation of the people’s power. This fact attempts against the possibility of greater commitments of governmental and non-governmental organizations in order to reduce the gender gap and improve the tactical and strategic conditions of women in our country.

Among other scenarios of struggle that we maintain, there is the one referred to the sexual and reproductive rights of women, with special emphasis on the decriminalization of the interruption of pregnancy, as a requirement to achieve the independence of women’s bodies, since the self-determination of our bodies is part of our full exercise of citizenship.

We must make every effort to ensure that the institutional framework guarantees the non-medicalization of childbirth, the reduction of maternal morbidity and mortality rates, access to contraceptive methods, full electoral parity and the eradication of all forms of violence against women, among other struggles to eliminate obstacles that interrupt the achievement of equity and equality in fact and in law.

Johana González has been kidnapped by the State for a year

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- This April 29 marks one year since oil worker Johana González received an order of release from prison after her unjust detention and the systematic violation of her right to due process. Since there is no legal reason for her to remain a prisoner, González is today, according to some jurists, kidnapped by the State.

González, 43, had been working at Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA-Ethanol) for a decade as a port operations analyst, when she was accused of participating in the disappearance of a turbine. She faced more than a year of criminal prosecution delay, and was pressured to plead guilty to misdemeanors on the promise that she would be promptly released. She did so, and the Caracas Execution Court No. 13 ordered her immediate release. However, the authorities of the National Institute for Women’s Guidance (Inof) have kept her illegally detained, violating article 44 of the Constitution, which clearly states that «No person will continue in detention after a release order has been issued.» The board of directors of the prison alleges that González can only be released when the Minister of Penitentiary Affairs authorizes it.