PCV denounces brutal repression against the Yukpa people

Caracas, 20-06-2023 (TP Newsroom) – The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), denounced this Monday «the brutal repression that is being committed against the Yukpa people in the state of Zulia».

«It has already become public knowledge how the police force has been used to impede the Yukpa people can make use of their right to free transit. That is to say, the Yukpa are being forbidden to transit through the national territory; to leave Zulia to commercialize their handicrafts and even to inform the country about the reality they are living», declared Pedro Eusse, member of the PCV leadership.

The leader rejected that the national government «has imposed the criterion that the Yukpa are second or third class citizens, that they do not have the same rights as the rest of the people of Venezuela».

«Not only is police repression being developed, but a campaign of stigmatization and promotion of ethnic hatred is being promoted in Venezuela against the Yukpa people,» added Eusse.

During the usual press statement, the PCV also warned of attempts to criminalize those who assume the defense of the Yukpa people; «as is happening with Professor Luis Portillo, who is a recognized defender of the rights of the indigenous people of Zulia state and Venezuela».

«We denounce what is being done against Professor Lusbi Portillo. We express our solidarity with him and we consider that all democratic, popular, revolutionary and socially sensitive forces must condemn all this repressive wave against the Yukpa people and against Professor Lusbi Portillo», concluded Eusse.