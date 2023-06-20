PCV denounces disappearance of union leaders detained after protests at Sidor

Caracas,20-06-2023 (Redacción TP) – The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) denounced on Monday the disappearance of two trade union leaders of [iron firm] Siderúrgica del Orinoco (Sidor) arbitrarily detained more than a week ago after massive protests at the state-owned company.On June 6, the workers of Sidor’s Pellas Plant undertook new actions of struggle to confront the violations to the commitments acquired by the management and the systematic violation of their salary and labor rights.

On the fourth day of protest, the government militarized the area and launched a police and judicial offensive to neutralize the workers in struggle.

«We ratify our condemnation of the practices of criminalization of labor struggles being applied by the Government. A situation is taking shape where the exercise of the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people, the right to defend themselves against the aggressions committed by the bosses and the government itself with anti-worker and anti-popular policies,» declared Pedro Eusse, secretary for the workers and trade union movement of the PCV.

Eusse denounced that «at this moment there are two union leaders detained and disappeared». These are the cases of Leonardo Azócar, secretary of labor and worker issues of the Sindicato Único de Trabajadores de la Industria Siderúrgica (Sutiss) and the departmental union delegate Daniel Romero.

«They are kidnapped by the Venezuelan State. It is an extremely serious fact that reminds us of the most terrible moments of the repression of the 1960’s and the practices of repression and undue criminalization applied by dictatorships in South America with detainees and disappeared people,» he added.

Azócar and Romero «were arrested without respect for due process and to this day neither their families, nor their union members, nor their co-workers know where they are,» he explained.

In addition to these arrests, a judicial measure dictated by a court at the request of the bosses has been imposed which «sets an extremely dangerous precedent against the exercise of workers’ struggles in Guayana and in all of Venezuela,» reported Eusse.

In the referred sentence issued by a Court of Puerto Ordaz, «the workers are prohibited from using their right to protest and publicly denounce the violations committed by the employers against their rights.»

«These facts must be repudiated, condemned and confronted by all Venezuelan workers; by the entire Venezuelan trade union movement and by international class conscious unionism, which necessarily has to pronounce itself in the face of these serious events that are taking place in Venezuela,» said Eusse.

Solidarity with oil workers

The PCV also expressed its solidarity with the struggles of the oil workers at the Puerto La Cruz refinery and in various areas of PDVSA in Zulia.The oil workers are demanding compliance with the collective labor agreement, particularly with regard to medical insurance.

«This puts the lives of the workers themselves and their families at risk due to the lack of medical attention», said Eusse after recalling the poor working conditions and that the income is almost 90% bonuses and not salary.

In addition, the collective bargaining agreement of the sector has been expired for 19 months. At the time, the PCV denounced the signing of this contract as irregular, «because it was not debated by the workers.»

«By the way, the Government has been acting so that the workers cannot take control of their union organizations. They cannot renew their union leaderships, especially in those strategic sectors. The union movement has been decapitated or prevented from exercising its legitimate right to union activity,» he added.