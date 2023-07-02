APR activists meet in Caracas

TRIBUNA POPULAR.- A meeting of activists of the Popular Revolutionary Alternative (APR) from Caracas, Miranda and La Guaira states was held on June 10 at the Cantaclaro theater of the national headquarters of the Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV), with the objective of strengthening this instrument of struggle in a scenario marked by the destruction of the income of the working class, the application of regressive policies and the government persecution against the PCV.

Oswaldo Ramos, a member of the Political Bureau of the PCV, gave details to the attendees of the most recent manouvers by the government leadership to strip the party of its legal figurehead and leave the APR and the Venezuelan people without an electoral expression to confront the pact between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the right.

For his part, Rafael Uzcátegui, who held the position of secretary general of the Patria Para Todos (PPT) party until its judicial intervention in 2020, affirmed that it is decisive that «the APR comes out to join and add» to strengthen the ongoing struggles. For their part, representatives of the Revolutionary Labor Party (PRT) stressed the need to «strengthen the unity of the revolutionaries to face the increasingly authoritarian tendencies of a government that has sold out to the bourgeoisie.»

For the organization Lucha de Clases, Luis Romero advocated strengthening the ties of the APR with the class conflicts that workers are leading for the restitution of their violated rights. The political secretary of the PCV in Miranda state, Juan Piedra, also pointed in this direction, recalling the need to coordinate joint strategies with class-oriented trade union organizations such as the Unitary Center of Workers of Venezuela (CUTV).

Members of the Historical Popular Bloc joined the event for the first time with the willingness to join the APR and thus expand its radius of action among the Caracas communities through local nuclei in the territory, particularly given the precariousness of living conditions and the dismantling of public services.