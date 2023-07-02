Editorial | The Minister of Labor and the craft of lying

The speech delivered by Minister of Labor Francisco Torrealba before the 111th International Labor Conference in Geneva is a remarkable piece within the anthology of cynicism that the Government of Nicolás Maduro is doggedly carving out.

With ease, Torrealba spoke of a «social welfare state», «revolution» and a «just transition towards environmentally-sustainable economies and societies», all this in spite of the semi-slave working conditions of the artisanal miners and the ongoing ecocide in the Mining Arc. What he did not say was that on the other side of the Atlantic, in southern Venezuela, thousands of workers of the primary enterprises were at that very moment staging a four-day protest to demand the restitution of the rights that the «workers’ government» has taken away from them.

A few hours after the minister of labor swore «unrestricted respect for the dignity and human rights of all workers», military counterintelligence kidnapped three workers of Siderúrgica del Orinoco (state-run iron and steel firm Sidor), one of them, Leonardo Azócar, secretary of worker issues of the SUTISS trade union and leader of the massive demonstrations clamoring for decent wages.

This is not the first time that the imprisonment of workers has been ordered to neutralize the discontent that gathers around the gates of the state-owned company. In January, 18 workers were imprisoned in a context of increasing confrontations between the bosses and the working class. At that time, the propaganda laboratories labeled the workers in struggle as terrorists, and counter-marches were organized by the Ministries of Industry and Labor, in complicity with Sidor’s management. Three months later, the president of the steel company, Nestor Astudillo, was arrested for corruption.

But none of this was mentioned to the International Labor Organization by Minister Torrealba, whose bullshit reached unimaginable levels, particularly when he assured that Venezuelan workers were participating in the productive processes «under more humane schemes». In the meantime, the surroundings of Sidor have been completely militarized and local courts have issued a list of workers who are on the verge of being imprisoned if they continue their participation in the protests.

The criminalization of the workers and popular struggle has become the motto of the government of Nicolás Maduro. Unjustly imprisoned workers face judicial proceedings in violation of the rule of law and in subhuman conditions. Most of them are brought before anti-terrorist courts and forced to admit crimes they have not committed in order to have their cases «solved».

The Minister of Labor has demonstrated his acting skills. He invoked in Geneva a so-called «inclusive dialogue with all social and political sectors» with an enviable solemnity; but we all know that what is going on is a private invitation between the Government, [the Chamber of Commerce and Production] Fedecámaras and small-time unionists. Beyond the fiction presented by Torrealba, there is a country outraged by the destruction of wages and its workers standing up in struggle, giving demonstrations of heroism that far surpass the minister’s fabricated script to win the cold applause of his masters.

The articulation of the struggles being waged in different sectors and in different parts of the country to defeat the strategy of terror imposed by the Government-PSUV with the selective arrests and the criminalization of the working class is urgent. Unite all forces; unite all struggles. This tactic will open the way to new victories.